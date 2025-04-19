Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Badly managed Caps United's crisis deepens

by Staff reporter
32 mins ago | Views
Caps United 0  - 1 Bikita Minerals

Just when it seemed things couldn't get any worse for Caps United, they plunged deeper into crisis with a crushing 1-0 defeat at home to league debutants Bikita Minerals - a result that leaves the former giants tethered to the bottom of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League standings.

The Green Machine have now suffered five defeats in their opening seven matches, collecting a paltry four points - the same tally as fellow strugglers Triangle. The mood in the Caps United camp has turned grim, and with yesterday's defeat, optimism around the club has rapidly evaporated.

Once tipped to be in the mix for the title, Caps are now looking over their shoulders, firmly rooted in a battle for survival while early pacesetters Mwos, who face Dynamos today, sit a massive 10 points ahead.

The latest loss came in heartbreaking fashion, with Bikita Minerals snatching victory in stoppage time through an Innocent Masiwa goal. The match seemed destined for a drab goalless draw, but Caps were punished for their lack of cutting edge — a recurring theme in their dismal campaign, having only managed to score four goals so far.

With pressure mounting, head coach Lloyd Chitembwe avoided the post-match media duties, instead delegating assistant coach Tonderai Marume, who was quick to defend the under-fire technical team.

“It's a disappointing result, but that's football. The players gave their all and tried from all angles,” Marume said. “The performance was good, but the result wasn't. It's not a true reflection of how we played, but football can be cruel.”

He continued, “The issue is not technical, tactical, physical or mental. This is the same technical team from last season that worked with a weaker squad. We don't believe this is a coaching problem — we just need to keep working to change our fortunes.”

Fans, however, appear to have lost patience, with renewed calls for the dismissal of the coaching staff ringing out after the final whistle.

“I understand the fans,” Marume added. “They expect results and have every right to be frustrated. But now is not the time for a witch hunt.”

Club president Farai Jere last week reaffirmed his support for Chitembwe and his staff, insisting the team had “turned a corner” after a spirited but fruitless display against Highlanders. However, yesterday's result has cast serious doubt over that optimism.

On the other side, Bikita Minerals coach Wilson Mutekede was delighted with his side's game plan and the result.

“It was a good match against a very good, structured side,” Mutekede said. “We planned to absorb pressure and counter-attack. In the second half, we focused on gaining more possession, and that strategy paid off.”

Mutekede praised Caps' midfield quality but said neutralising their time on the ball was key. “If you give them space, they will punish you. So we had to close them down quickly,” he noted.

As things stand, Caps United are a shadow of their former selves — a sleeping giant in need of urgent awakening. With fan patience thinning, the coming weeks could define not only Chitembwe's future, but the club's hopes of avoiding a season of misery.

Results

Caps 0-1 Bikita Minerals
Manica Diamonds 2-2 TelOne
Triangle 1-0 Yadah

Source - newsday

