Bulawayo reimagines its future as 65th ZITF opens

As the 65th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) kicks off in Bulawayo today, the host city is seizing the moment to present itself not merely as an event venue, but as a bold and ambitious investment destination with a clear vision for industrial transformation and sustainable growth.Riding on the ZITF 2025 theme, “Industrialisation: Crafting an Integrated Economic Landscape,” Bulawayo has crafted its own localized theme: “Industrialisation — The Pathway to a Smart and Sustainable City,” capturing its intent to reinvent itself as a modern, innovative urban centre over the next five decades.In his welcome address, Bulawayo mayor Councillor David Coltart said the city was embracing the wave of digital innovation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) to unlock new pathways for inclusive economic development.“In line with the ZITF theme, the city has created its theme… as it seeks to reimagine and reinvent Bulawayo in the next 50 years,” said Clr Coltart. “We speak on how our habitants can navigate emerging governance issues to improve service delivery.”Bulawayo's exhibit at this year's ZITF showcases a comprehensive portfolio of investment opportunities spanning infrastructure, renewable energy, housing, road networks, and the modernisation of public transport.A cornerstone of the city's long-term development strategy is the planned establishment of a municipality development bank — a visionary financial institution aimed at unlocking capital for critical infrastructure projects and catalysing urban regeneration.“The City of Bulawayo presents a number of investment opportunities… and a municipality development bank that will finance infrastructural development projects,” Coltart highlighted.The mayor also laid out plans to turn Bulawayo into a national hub for research, industrial innovation, and knowledge-based economic development. This vision, he said, was catalysed by the recently held Bulawayo Economic Development Conference (BEDCON), which fostered closer collaboration between academia, industry and policy-makers.“We seek to court investors in improving service delivery, ensuring its habitants enjoy its City of Kings status,” said Clr Coltart.Looking beyond traditional industries, the city is expanding its development agenda to include tourism and the creative economy. Among the standout proposals is the construction of five new five-star hotels to boost the city's tourism appeal, alongside new infrastructure for sports and arts to spur youth engagement and job creation.“These sectors are often overlooked yet they hold massive potential,” Coltart noted. “The city seeks to enhance its presence in the sports and creative sectors in developing a vibrant economy that is inclusive and does not leave anyone behind.”Bulawayo is also charting a path toward environmental responsibility, with a long-term ambition to become a carbon-neutral city by 2050. The mayor outlined initiatives promoting green innovation, eco-conscious industries, and sustainable urban planning in line with international climate goals.Positioning Bulawayo as a strategic partner in national development, Clr Coltart said the city's hosting of ZITF offers a unique opportunity to “forge new frontiers” and attract critical partnerships that will shape Zimbabwe's future economy.“Hosting the ZITF in the City of Bulawayo presents Zimbabwe another opportunity to build a viable economy for the next generation,” he said. “As the city's custodians we have been entrusted to deliver on the development aspirations of Bulawayo, driven by its motto Siye Phambili — forward in development.”As the trade fair opens its doors to local and international investors, Bulawayo stands ready not just to showcase its potential, but to boldly define its future.