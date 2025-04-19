Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe launches probe into Rovos Rail, BBR train collision

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
The Government has launched an official investigation into the head-on collision between a Rovos Rail luxury passenger train and a Bulawayo-Beitbridge Railway (BBR) goods train, which occurred on Good Friday, severely disrupting one of Zimbabwe's key tourism corridors.

The crash happened around 7AM near Hantinya Village, just outside Gwanda Town, rendering the Bulawayo-Beitbridge railway line impassable and halting the route of a high-profile tourist train service that connects Zimbabwe with international travellers from South Africa.

Authorities are racing against time to repair the damaged section of the railway, with the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) leading the efforts to restore the line's functionality.
Collision Details

The powerful impact of the crash caused one of the Rovos Rail coaches to derail and overturn about five metres from the track, trapping a crew member who was later rescued by Gwanda Fire Brigade after a two-hour operation. Another coach veered off the tracks into nearby bushland, while a third coach collided into the one ahead.

The Rovos Rail train, operated by a South African-based private company, had departed Pretoria on Thursday en route to Victoria Falls, where it was scheduled to arrive Sunday.

On Saturday, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Barbara Rwodzi visited the crash site to assess the damage and lead the government response. She was accompanied by Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube.

“We are here to assess the extent of the damage. As a ministry, it's critical we do so because tourism plays a strategic role in our international relations,” said Minister Rwodzi.

She confirmed that President Mnangagwa had expressed deep concern over the incident and directed that affected tourists be given full Government support. “The Rovos train carried nationals from Canada, the USA, the UK, Denmark, Switzerland, and South Africa. We sympathise with them. His Excellency is doing everything possible to ensure the train is removed and back in operation soon.”

Minister Rwodzi emphasised that Rovos Rail is a vital partner in Zimbabwe's tourism ecosystem, helping channel international visitors to local attractions, especially Victoria Falls. She pledged continued support from her ministry, the Ministry of Transport and NRZ to expedite the recovery process.

A total of eight people were hospitalised at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo — seven Rovos Rail crew members and one American female tourist. Among the injured was a South African crew member who underwent a 12-hour spinal surgery. The train was carrying 47 international tourists at the time of the crash.

Minister Rwodzi and Minister Ncube also visited the injured in hospital and met with the uninjured tourists, who were accommodated at a local hotel. She reassured them of Zimbabwe's full support throughout their recovery and return.

Speaking during the visit, Rovos Rail manager Mr Louis Jonga expressed appreciation for the Government's rapid and compassionate response, noting that the support brought immense comfort to the affected passengers and staff.

Minister Rwodzi urged continued support for Rovos Rail as investigations proceed. “This route is beloved by international travellers, especially from the USA and Canada. It's crucial to restore operations swiftly — for the sake of our tourism, reputation, and foreign policy aspirations,” she said.

She also praised the prompt rescue efforts and commended all stakeholders for their professionalism and collaboration in a time of crisis.

While investigations into the cause of the collision are ongoing, the Government remains focused on ensuring the railway is repaired, tourists are supported, and confidence in Zimbabwe's tourism infrastructure is restored.

“This accident has tested our systems, but it has also shown our unity, our hospitality, and our commitment to safe, inclusive tourism,” Minister Rwodzi said.

As the luxury rail line awaits clearance to resume operations, Zimbabwe's resolve to safeguard its tourism lifelines and maintain its image as a warm and welcoming destination remains unwavering.

Source - the chronicle
More on: #Rovos, #BBR, #Train

