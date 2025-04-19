ZITF roars to life

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) 2025 has officially opened today in Bulawayo, transforming the city into a bustling hub of activity as final preparations for the prestigious event were completed yesterday. Running until Saturday, this year's ZITF is themed "Industrialisation: Crafting an Integrated Economic Landscape," and has drawn exhibitors from Zimbabwe, the region, and across the globe.ZITF Company has confirmed that all exhibition space has been fully booked, with a spillover section created to accommodate the overwhelming demand from sectors such as manufacturing, mining, energy, ICT, agriculture, and services. The Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre was alive with activity yesterday as exhibitors put the finishing touches on their stands, preparing for what promises to be a dynamic week of trade, innovation, and strategic engagement.In keeping with tradition, President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to visit the event, touring various stands and engaging with exhibitors to see firsthand the innovations shaping Zimbabwe's industrial ambitions. His visit remains a key highlight of the fair.A major diplomatic highlight this year is the official opening ceremony, which will be presided over by Mozambique's President, Daniel Chapo. His attendance elevates the international profile of ZITF 2025 and underscores the growing economic ties between Zimbabwe and Mozambique. Both countries are advancing strategic regional projects such as joint energy transmission lines and logistics corridors, particularly the vital Beira Corridor, which facilitates access to global markets.ZITF Company board chairman, Mr. Busisa Moyo, emphasized the importance of Mozambique's involvement in the event, noting that the country is a crucial gateway for Zimbabwean exports through the Beira Corridor. "Mozambique is a key gateway for Zimbabwean exports to global markets, particularly through the Beira Corridor, while Zimbabwe provides a crucial trade route for goods destined for southern Africa," Moyo said.The week-long event will feature an exciting array of forums and business conferences. Tomorrow, key sessions will include the Rural Industrialisation Indaba, Buyers' Speed Networking, Zimbabwe-India Business Session, and the ZITF Innovators' Forum and Hackathon. On Wednesday, the flagship ZITF International Business Conference, under the theme "Revitalising Industrialisation for Zimbabwe's Economic Resurgence," will be presided over by Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga. At the same time, the Connect Africa Symposium, focusing on "Industrialisation and Economic Integration: Strengthening Africa's Resilience," will be officiated by Vice-President Kembo Mohadi.ZITF has long been a cornerstone of Zimbabwe's economic calendar, aligning with national priorities around re-industrialisation, economic diversification, and competitiveness. The fair serves as a vital platform for investment promotion, policy dialogue, and fostering business linkages.An exhibitor expressed the significance of ZITF 2025, noting that it is a critical opportunity for Zimbabwe to engage with potential investors from various sectors, including manufacturing, agriculture, mining, ICT, and energy. "ZITF provides an avenue for both government and private stakeholders to highlight Zimbabwe's investment climate, reforms, and opportunities," they said.This year, confirmed participating countries include Afghanistan, Angola, Austria, Belarus, Botswana, Brazil, Canada, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Pakistan, Rwanda, South Africa, Sweden, Tanzania, the UK, the USA, the UAE, Zambia, and the EU Delegation. The diverse range of international exhibitors is expected to open new doors for SMEs, offering them exposure, partnerships, and access to global value chains. The fair also holds significant potential for job creation, with dozens of young people seen outside the exhibition park yesterday, eagerly seeking employment opportunities.Bulawayo Mayor, Councillor David Coltart, welcomed the trade showcase as a critical component of the city's business calendar. He noted that the theme of ZITF 2025 aligns with Bulawayo's development agenda, which aims to transform the city into a Smart and Transformative City by 2025. "In line with the ZITF theme, the city has adopted its own: 'Industrialisation – the pathway to a Smart and Sustainable City,' as it seeks to re-imagine and reinvent Bulawayo over the next 50 years," said Clr Coltart.The Mayor also emphasized the importance of strategic partnerships in driving inclusive economic development. "The hosting of ZITF in Bulawayo provides Zimbabwe with another opportunity to forge new frontiers in building a viable economy for the next generation," he said. "As the city's custodians, we have been entrusted by the public to deliver the development aspirations of Bulawayo, driven by its motto Siye Phambili (forward in development). We seek to court investors in improving service delivery, ensuring its residents enjoy the benefits of its City of Kings status."ZITF 2025 is poised to be a landmark event that will showcase Zimbabwe's industrialisation goals while fostering regional and international collaboration.