Muswere labels Geza a 'terrorist'

by Staff reporter
7 secs ago | Views
Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere has slammed former Zanu-PF Central Committee member Blessed Geza, branding him a "terrorist" and "enemy of progress" for calling a two-day national shutdown aimed at forcing President Emmerson Mnangagwa to resign.

Geza, who was expelled from the ruling party earlier this year for misconduct, resurfaced on social media Saturday night wearing military fatigues and broadcasting from an undisclosed location. In his video address, he called on Zimbabweans to stay home and halt all business activity on April 22 and 23 as a form of protest against what he described as "Mnangagwa's misrule."

"On Tuesday and Wednesday, the 22nd and 23rd of April, everyone must stay home. We must shut down Zimbabwe completely… Shops and industries will not open, kombis will be parked," said Geza, claiming that the time had come to confront the leadership.

In a swift response during a Sunday press briefing, Minister Muswere dismissed the call as a failed attempt to destabilise the country, drawing parallels with Geza's unsuccessful March 31 protest, which fizzled out with only a few isolated demonstrations in Harare and led to the arrest of 95 people, including a journalist from Heart and Soul Television and Radio (HSTV).

"We must remain united against cyber terrorism and enemies of progress," said Dr Muswere.
"Zimbabweans should continue to ignore calls from unproductive charlatans and merchants of falsehoods who seek to reverse the gains of the liberation struggle through the demonisation of Zimbabwe's image, its people and leadership through misinformation and malice."

He reiterated the government's position that the internet and social platforms should be used for development, not agitation or incitement.

Geza's latest video has stirred controversy not only because of the shutdown appeal but also due to his assurance that the arrested protesters, and HSTV journalist Blessed Mhlanga, will be released soon — a claim that authorities have not substantiated.

While Geza remains on the police's wanted list for inciting public violence, the government has sought to play down the impact of his influence, describing Zimbabweans as peace-loving citizens focused on rebuilding the nation.

President Mnangagwa, speaking at the 45th Independence Day celebrations in Gokwe on Friday, also took aim at unnamed online agitators, believed to include Geza, urging citizens to remain focused and ignore distractions spread via social media.

"Let us reject voices of division and focus on building our country," the President said, without naming Geza directly.

As the nation braces for the planned shutdown, the general sentiment among many Zimbabweans on social media suggests fatigue with politically motivated disruptions. Business leaders and ordinary citizens alike have expressed a desire for stability and economic growth, warning that shutdowns only harm the very people they claim to represent.

Security has been heightened in some urban areas in anticipation of Tuesday and Wednesday, though officials remain confident that the country will continue with business as usual.

Source - the herald
More on: #Geza, #Muswere, #Terrorit

