Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tagwirei tipped for Zanu-PF Central Committee role

by Staff reporter
45 secs ago | Views
Prominent businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei is poised to play a key role in Zimbabwe's political and economic landscape, following a recommendation by Zanu-PF's Harare Provincial Coordinating Committee for his co-option into the party's Central Committee.

The move, described by party officials as strategic, is expected to enhance Zanu-PF's efforts to align with Vision 2030, President Emmerson Mnangagwa's roadmap for transforming Zimbabwe into an upper middle-income economy by the end of the decade.

Harare Provincial Chairperson Godwills Masimirembwa confirmed the development in an exclusive interview, saying Tagwirei's inclusion would inject much-needed business acumen into the party's policymaking and empowerment initiatives.

"We want Tagwirei to be the torchbearer on our empowerment discussions in line with Vision 2030," said Masimirembwa.
"Harare Province would like to attract to the leadership people who talk about business and prosperity."

The recommendation comes in the wake of a vacancy in the Central Committee following the death of Eleuterio Mahara, who previously held the post representing Harare.

Masimirembwa explained that the Central Committee has the mandate to co-opt members when such positions fall vacant, and Tagwirei was seen as the ideal candidate due to his track record as a successful entrepreneur, economic strategist, and committed party loyalist.

"As a province, we agreed to recommend him to the Central Committee of the party," Masimirembwa said.
"It is the one which co-opts a member to its ranks if there is a vacancy."

The Harare provincial leadership's endorsement of Tagwirei reflects a broader shift within Zanu-PF to integrate economic development into its political agenda. The party is seeking to move beyond traditional electioneering and into the realm of "economic development and prosperity PCCs", according to Masimirembwa.

"Our focus is that apart from holding political PCCs—where we talk about winning elections and political strategies—we also want to be holding economic development and prosperity PCCs. It is in those areas where we found ourselves lacking the most."

Tagwirei, known for his influential role in Zimbabwe's fuel and mining sectors, is expected to be a driving force in the party's empowerment agenda, potentially helping craft policies aimed at promoting local enterprise and inclusive economic growth.

The move to bring Tagwirei closer into Zanu-PF's formal structures also signals the party's continued push to forge stronger links with the private sector, particularly those aligned with its vision of self-reliance and sovereignty.

If the Central Committee approves the recommendation, Tagwirei's presence is likely to reshape the party's engagement with business stakeholders and bolster its economic agenda ahead of future political milestones.

Source - the herald
More on: #Tagwirei, #Zanu-PF, #Role

Comments


Must Read

Muswere labels Geza a 'terrorist'

1 min ago | 0 Views

ZITF roars to life

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe launches probe into Rovos Rail, BBR train collision

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Bulawayo reimagines its future as 65th ZITF opens

5 mins ago | 0 Views

Badly managed Caps United's crisis deepens

6 mins ago | 0 Views

High Court bars police from disrupting UZ lecturers' strike

7 mins ago | 0 Views

South African Deputy President survives assassination attempt

14 hrs ago | 1781 Views

Zimbabwe's govt avoid potholes, flies Rovos Rail tourists to Victoria Falls

14 hrs ago | 664 Views

Baby swap scandal at United Bulawayo Hospitals demands urgent action

14 hrs ago | 372 Views

Geza calls for April 22–23 national shutdown

14 hrs ago | 823 Views

4 killed, 7 injured in Gweru-Zvishavane highway accident

14 hrs ago | 331 Views

Sex worker convicted of drugging and stealing client's $900

19 Apr 2025 at 11:13hrs | 1533 Views

Gold ore thief killed

19 Apr 2025 at 08:44hrs | 1393 Views

Mnangagwa warns against social media abuse

18 Apr 2025 at 19:32hrs | 1395 Views

6 killed in road traffic accident

18 Apr 2025 at 15:22hrs | 1155 Views

Wolves winger Ethan Sutherland commits to Zimbabwe Warriors

18 Apr 2025 at 15:21hrs | 1022 Views

Is Zimbabwe wooing Donald Trump by paying white farmers and ending tariffs?

18 Apr 2025 at 15:19hrs | 655 Views

Nust FM to spotlight Bulawayo talent

18 Apr 2025 at 15:09hrs | 406 Views

BREAKING: Rovos Tourist train collides with goods train in Zimbabwe, several injured

18 Apr 2025 at 14:27hrs | 7454 Views

Modi acquires Choppies Zimbabwe for US$260,000 after selling it for US$22 million

17 Apr 2025 at 20:46hrs | 2633 Views

George Guvamatanga gave company 'illegal' bank guarantee on $20 million loan

17 Apr 2025 at 20:32hrs | 6332 Views

ZDF distances itself from arrested former Air Force officer in UZ salary strike

17 Apr 2025 at 20:30hrs | 1480 Views

Rwodzi steers sports tourism, officiates SDA church cook-out

17 Apr 2025 at 19:38hrs | 1013 Views

Bulawayo cycling couple returns after 13 300km across Africa

17 Apr 2025 at 13:48hrs | 10355 Views

Zupco in drive to procure 500 buses

17 Apr 2025 at 13:43hrs | 1054 Views

Zimbabwean man killed in brutal bakkie attack in Sandton as mjolo turns deadly

17 Apr 2025 at 13:31hrs | 2310 Views

Prosecutors cry foul

17 Apr 2025 at 10:37hrs | 879 Views

Farmers' group rejects compensation deal for past land seizures

17 Apr 2025 at 09:50hrs | 1066 Views

Matebeleland North demands fulfilment of 2023 election promise

17 Apr 2025 at 09:01hrs | 470 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to address Bulawayo de-industrialisation

17 Apr 2025 at 09:01hrs | 355 Views

South African hospital faces legal action for refusing liver transplant to Zimbabwean teen

17 Apr 2025 at 08:02hrs | 602 Views

Legendary 'Laqhasha' has died

17 Apr 2025 at 07:38hrs | 918 Views

ZITF 2025 shatters records

17 Apr 2025 at 07:37hrs | 862 Views

Zimbabwe lifts exchange rate controls

17 Apr 2025 at 07:36hrs | 10127 Views

Breathalysers to be used at Zimbabwe roadblocks during holidays

17 Apr 2025 at 07:34hrs | 213 Views

Zimbabwe's mineral revenues decline despite volume surge

17 Apr 2025 at 07:34hrs | 147 Views

Zimbabwe extends duty-free import window for bus operators

17 Apr 2025 at 07:31hrs | 296 Views

Why Zanu-PF won Glen View South seat

17 Apr 2025 at 07:30hrs | 944 Views

Zimbabwe's steel revolution begins

17 Apr 2025 at 07:29hrs | 6971 Views

ZANU-PF Ministers dump Glenview, sprint to Gokwe

17 Apr 2025 at 07:18hrs | 1158 Views

Zimbabwe sets ambitious electrification and clean cooking targets

16 Apr 2025 at 23:32hrs | 253 Views

Zimra in tax compliance drive

16 Apr 2025 at 23:29hrs | 377 Views

Labour Court reinstates ZCTU's secretary-general

16 Apr 2025 at 23:28hrs | 285 Views

Police crush UZ lecturers' demonstration

16 Apr 2025 at 23:27hrs | 510 Views

Bulawayo man arrested in connection with wife's murder

16 Apr 2025 at 23:26hrs | 651 Views

Zanu-PF intensifies membership mobilisation in Bulawayo

16 Apr 2025 at 23:26hrs | 169 Views

Harare Institute of Technology prepares students for Africa's AI revolution

16 Apr 2025 at 23:25hrs | 198 Views

Caledonia Mine sets new gold production record

16 Apr 2025 at 23:24hrs | 113 Views

Zimbabwe manufacturing sector faces challenges

16 Apr 2025 at 23:23hrs | 82 Views