Tagwirei tipped for Zanu-PF Central Committee role

News / National

Prominent businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei is poised to play a key role in Zimbabwe's political and economic landscape, following a recommendation by Zanu-PF's Harare Provincial Coordinating Committee for his co-option into the party's Central Committee.The move, described by party officials as strategic, is expected to enhance Zanu-PF's efforts to align with Vision 2030, President Emmerson Mnangagwa's roadmap for transforming Zimbabwe into an upper middle-income economy by the end of the decade.Harare Provincial Chairperson Godwills Masimirembwa confirmed the development in an exclusive interview, saying Tagwirei's inclusion would inject much-needed business acumen into the party's policymaking and empowerment initiatives."We want Tagwirei to be the torchbearer on our empowerment discussions in line with Vision 2030," said Masimirembwa."Harare Province would like to attract to the leadership people who talk about business and prosperity."The recommendation comes in the wake of a vacancy in the Central Committee following the death of Eleuterio Mahara, who previously held the post representing Harare.Masimirembwa explained that the Central Committee has the mandate to co-opt members when such positions fall vacant, and Tagwirei was seen as the ideal candidate due to his track record as a successful entrepreneur, economic strategist, and committed party loyalist."As a province, we agreed to recommend him to the Central Committee of the party," Masimirembwa said."It is the one which co-opts a member to its ranks if there is a vacancy."The Harare provincial leadership's endorsement of Tagwirei reflects a broader shift within Zanu-PF to integrate economic development into its political agenda. The party is seeking to move beyond traditional electioneering and into the realm of "economic development and prosperity PCCs", according to Masimirembwa."Our focus is that apart from holding political PCCs—where we talk about winning elections and political strategies—we also want to be holding economic development and prosperity PCCs. It is in those areas where we found ourselves lacking the most."Tagwirei, known for his influential role in Zimbabwe's fuel and mining sectors, is expected to be a driving force in the party's empowerment agenda, potentially helping craft policies aimed at promoting local enterprise and inclusive economic growth.The move to bring Tagwirei closer into Zanu-PF's formal structures also signals the party's continued push to forge stronger links with the private sector, particularly those aligned with its vision of self-reliance and sovereignty.If the Central Committee approves the recommendation, Tagwirei's presence is likely to reshape the party's engagement with business stakeholders and bolster its economic agenda ahead of future political milestones.