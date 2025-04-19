Man in court for killing ex-wife

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 31-year-old man from Mabvuku, Prince Ndambi, appeared in court on Saturday, facing charges of murdering his former wife, Constance Tsitsi Chirwa, in a tragic dispute over child custody.According to the prosecution, Ndambi allegedly tracked down Chirwa to her workplace in Gletwyn, Harare, where he found her alone. In a violent outburst, Ndambi struck Chirwa multiple times with a hammer, resulting in fatal injuries.After the attack, he reportedly dragged Chirwa's lifeless body and dumped it under a bridge along Poland Road, placing a heavy stone on her feet to prevent it from being carried away by the flowing water.Chirwa's body was discovered the following day by a passerby, prompting authorities to launch an investigation. A post-mortem examination revealed the cause of death as brain edema, skull fractures, and head trauma, consistent with the brutal assault.Following investigative leads and anonymous tip-offs on April 16, detectives were able to trace Ndambi to Bindura, where he was arrested and taken into custody.At his court appearance, Ndambi has not yet entered a plea. His legal counsel has been advised to apply for bail at the High Court, though no further details have been provided regarding the next steps in the case.The tragic incident has left the local community in shock, as friends and family of Chirwa expressed their disbelief at the violent nature of the crime. The case is expected to continue to capture public attention as it unfolds in the coming weeks.