Tragic end to beer dispute

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 41-year-old man from Kuwadzana, Harare, Terence Rupiya, appeared in court on Saturday charged with murder after allegedly fatally stabbing his colleague, Moran Kumire, during a dispute over beer at a local shebeen.The incident occurred on April 17 when Rupiya, Kumire, and Arnold Mazvari were drinking together at a shebeen in Kuwadzana 7. According to the prosecution, the trio had been enjoying their drinks when they ran out of money to buy more beer.Rupiya and Mazvari decided to leave to collect more funds, with Kumire following them to Rupiya's house. It was at this point that an argument broke out over the perceived betrayal involving Mazvari, who had been buying the beer for the group.Tensions quickly escalated, and Rupiya allegedly pushed Kumire outside his room. In a fit of rage, Rupiya reportedly grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed Kumire once in the chest and once in the hand.Mazvari, who was present during the altercation, managed to disarm Rupiya and immediately called for help. However, by the time emergency services arrived, Kumire was already dead from his injuries.A police report was filed at ZRP Kuwadzana, which led to Rupiya's arrest later that day in Whitecliff.Rupiya has not yet entered a plea in the case and was advised to apply for bail at the High Court. The shocking incident has left the community in disbelief, with many expressing concern over the growing prevalence of violent altercations over seemingly trivial issues.The case is expected to proceed in the coming weeks as further investigations continue.