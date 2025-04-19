Latest News Editor's Choice


5 years jail for possessing diamonds

by Staff reporter
11 secs ago
Cephas Mukombwe, a 45-year-old man from Gwalia Farm in Beatrice, has been sentenced to five years in prison for the unlawful possession of diamonds. The ruling was delivered by Harare Magistrate Mr. Isheunesu Matova on Saturday.

Mukombwe was arrested on April 4 after attempting to sell two diamond pieces valued at US$174.93. He was found in possession of the diamonds while attempting to conduct an illegal transaction with potential buyers.

The case was prosecuted by Ms. Faith Mavudzi, representing the State, alongside Zimbabwe Republic Police officer Edmore Godo.

According to the prosecution, Mukombwe was seeking buyers for the diamonds with the help of his associate, Emanuel Chikono. However, Chikono was in communication with Detective Constable Sheshe, who was posing as a potential buyer.

At around 11:45 AM on the day of the arrest, Mukombwe met the detectives at the corner of Patrice Lumumba Street and Leonid Bezhnev Avenue in Harare. After identifying themselves as law enforcement, the detectives requested to search him. During the search, Mukombwe handed over the two diamond pieces from his wallet to Detective Constable Sheshe, leading to his immediate arrest.

The diamonds were later confirmed to be genuine by the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe, weighing 1.64 carats and valued at US$174.93.

During the trial, Mukombwe argued that he had found the diamonds while making bricks and intended to surrender them to the police. He claimed he was unaware that possessing precious stones without a permit was a serious crime and was on his way to report the find when he was arrested.

However, prosecutor Ms. Mavudzi dismissed Mukombwe's defence, stating that it lacked credibility and did not constitute special circumstances. She emphasized that ignorance of the law was not a valid excuse.

"The accused's actions cannot be justified or excused by his alleged ignorance of the law. Unlawful possession of precious stones is a serious offence, and the law is clear that only licensed dealers or permit holders are authorised to handle such materials," Ms. Mavudzi said.

Magistrate Matova, in delivering the sentence, upheld the prosecution's argument, imposing the mandatory five-year custodial sentence. He underscored the importance of deterring illegal dealings in precious stones to protect Zimbabwe's mineral resources.

Mukombwe's case serves as a stern reminder of the serious consequences of illegal diamond possession and trafficking, with the law making it clear that only those with proper permits or licenses may handle such valuable materials.

Source - the herald
