Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwean ministers visit Rovos-BBR train accident victims

by Staff reporter
29 secs ago | Views
The Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Barbara Rwodzi, and the Bulawayo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs, Judith Ncube, visited the victims of the Gwanda train accident at Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday morning. The accident, which occurred on Good Friday, involved a collision between a Rovos Rail train and a Bulawayo-Beitbridge Railway goods train just outside Gwanda town in Matabeleland South province.

The collision left eight individuals injured, including seven crew members from both trains. The victims consisted of three Zimbabwean males and five foreign nationals, which included one South African male, three South African females, and one female from the United States of America.

According to hospital reports, all the victims are in stable condition. Notably, one South African male required an intense 12-hour surgery following a spinal cord injury sustained during the collision. The surgery began at 7 pm on Friday and concluded at 6 am the next day.

During their visit, Ministers Rwodzi and Ncube were briefed by hospital staff on the conditions of the victims before proceeding to visit the patients in their wards. Both ministers took the opportunity to personally speak with the patients, offering words of encouragement and assuring them that the government would provide any necessary support to assist in their recovery.

The ministers also visited the uninjured survivors, who were staying at a local hotel. The survivors appeared to be in good spirits and were ready to continue their journey to Victoria Falls.

Rovos Rail's guest services manager, Mr. Tshepo Letoaba, informed the ministers that his company had chartered a plane to transport the tourists to the resort town of Victoria Falls on Saturday morning, ensuring they could resume their holiday despite the unfortunate incident.

The visit by the ministers highlights the government's commitment to providing immediate support and care for accident victims, as well as ensuring that international visitors to the country continue to have positive experiences despite setbacks.

Source - the herald
More on: #Rwodzi, #Rovos, #Victims

Comments


Must Read

5 years jail for possessing diamonds

55 secs ago | 0 Views

Tragic end to beer dispute

1 min ago | 0 Views

Man in court for killing ex-wife

1 min ago | 0 Views

CABS renews US$40m facility to support the Zimbabwe economy

2 mins ago | 0 Views

US signals stronger economic engagement with Zimbabwe

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Tagwirei tipped for Zanu-PF Central Committee role

5 mins ago | 0 Views

Muswere labels Geza a 'terrorist'

6 mins ago | 0 Views

ZITF roars to life

7 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe launches probe into Rovos Rail, BBR train collision

9 mins ago | 1 Views

Bulawayo reimagines its future as 65th ZITF opens

9 mins ago | 1 Views

Badly managed Caps United's crisis deepens

10 mins ago | 2 Views

High Court bars police from disrupting UZ lecturers' strike

11 mins ago | 2 Views

South African Deputy President survives assassination attempt

14 hrs ago | 1790 Views

Zimbabwe's govt avoid potholes, flies Rovos Rail tourists to Victoria Falls

14 hrs ago | 667 Views

Baby swap scandal at United Bulawayo Hospitals demands urgent action

14 hrs ago | 374 Views

Geza calls for April 22–23 national shutdown

14 hrs ago | 833 Views

4 killed, 7 injured in Gweru-Zvishavane highway accident

14 hrs ago | 335 Views

Sex worker convicted of drugging and stealing client's $900

19 Apr 2025 at 11:13hrs | 1533 Views

Gold ore thief killed

19 Apr 2025 at 08:44hrs | 1394 Views

Mnangagwa warns against social media abuse

18 Apr 2025 at 19:32hrs | 1395 Views

6 killed in road traffic accident

18 Apr 2025 at 15:22hrs | 1155 Views

Wolves winger Ethan Sutherland commits to Zimbabwe Warriors

18 Apr 2025 at 15:21hrs | 1022 Views

Is Zimbabwe wooing Donald Trump by paying white farmers and ending tariffs?

18 Apr 2025 at 15:19hrs | 655 Views

Nust FM to spotlight Bulawayo talent

18 Apr 2025 at 15:09hrs | 406 Views

BREAKING: Rovos Tourist train collides with goods train in Zimbabwe, several injured

18 Apr 2025 at 14:27hrs | 7455 Views

Modi acquires Choppies Zimbabwe for US$260,000 after selling it for US$22 million

17 Apr 2025 at 20:46hrs | 2634 Views

George Guvamatanga gave company 'illegal' bank guarantee on $20 million loan

17 Apr 2025 at 20:32hrs | 6332 Views

ZDF distances itself from arrested former Air Force officer in UZ salary strike

17 Apr 2025 at 20:30hrs | 1480 Views

Rwodzi steers sports tourism, officiates SDA church cook-out

17 Apr 2025 at 19:38hrs | 1013 Views

Bulawayo cycling couple returns after 13 300km across Africa

17 Apr 2025 at 13:48hrs | 10355 Views

Zupco in drive to procure 500 buses

17 Apr 2025 at 13:43hrs | 1054 Views

Zimbabwean man killed in brutal bakkie attack in Sandton as mjolo turns deadly

17 Apr 2025 at 13:31hrs | 2310 Views

Prosecutors cry foul

17 Apr 2025 at 10:37hrs | 879 Views

Farmers' group rejects compensation deal for past land seizures

17 Apr 2025 at 09:50hrs | 1066 Views

Matebeleland North demands fulfilment of 2023 election promise

17 Apr 2025 at 09:01hrs | 470 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to address Bulawayo de-industrialisation

17 Apr 2025 at 09:01hrs | 355 Views

South African hospital faces legal action for refusing liver transplant to Zimbabwean teen

17 Apr 2025 at 08:02hrs | 602 Views

Legendary 'Laqhasha' has died

17 Apr 2025 at 07:38hrs | 918 Views

ZITF 2025 shatters records

17 Apr 2025 at 07:37hrs | 862 Views

Zimbabwe lifts exchange rate controls

17 Apr 2025 at 07:36hrs | 10127 Views

Breathalysers to be used at Zimbabwe roadblocks during holidays

17 Apr 2025 at 07:34hrs | 213 Views

Zimbabwe's mineral revenues decline despite volume surge

17 Apr 2025 at 07:34hrs | 147 Views

Zimbabwe extends duty-free import window for bus operators

17 Apr 2025 at 07:31hrs | 296 Views

Why Zanu-PF won Glen View South seat

17 Apr 2025 at 07:30hrs | 946 Views

Zimbabwe's steel revolution begins

17 Apr 2025 at 07:29hrs | 6971 Views

ZANU-PF Ministers dump Glenview, sprint to Gokwe

17 Apr 2025 at 07:18hrs | 1158 Views

Zimbabwe sets ambitious electrification and clean cooking targets

16 Apr 2025 at 23:32hrs | 253 Views

Zimra in tax compliance drive

16 Apr 2025 at 23:29hrs | 377 Views

Labour Court reinstates ZCTU's secretary-general

16 Apr 2025 at 23:28hrs | 285 Views