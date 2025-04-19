Zimbabwe army evicts national hero's disabled widow, children

News / National

by Staff reporter

The widow of the late Brigadier General Shadreck Vezha has been evicted from a house at the Zimbabwe National Army's (ZNA) Cranborne West married quarters in Harare and reportedly dumped at the family's plot in the Midlands with her young children, sources have revealed.Brigadier General Vezha tragically passed away in a road traffic accident in April 2024, along with fellow army officers Major Thabani Ncube, Major Mqondisi Gumbo, and Sergeant Chakabaiwa. The accident, which claimed the lives of these officers, has left the Vezha family grappling with not only the emotional toll of his loss but now also the abrupt eviction.According to family sources, Vezha's widow and children were recently informed that they were no longer allowed to stay in the ZNA quarters, a situation that has raised concerns among relatives and the public alike. In an unsettling turn of events, she was reportedly left to fend for herself and her children at the family's plot in the Midlands, with no prior arrangements made for their accommodation or wellbeing.This situation has sparked a wave of sympathy for the widow, with questions being raised about the treatment of military families following the death of a serving officer. Critics argue that such actions reflect poorly on the support structures in place for the families of fallen soldiers.Efforts to reach ZNA officials for comment on the matter have so far been unsuccessful, but the issue has already caught the attention of advocacy groups who are calling for a review of policies that impact the welfare of military personnel's families, particularly those who lose their lives in service.The family's plight has added to the grief surrounding the tragic loss of Brigadier General Vezha and his colleagues, leaving many to wonder about the level of support and care provided by the military to its officers' families in times of such personal hardship.