Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Siblings clash over father's tombstone

by Staff reporter
41 secs ago | Views
A Harare woman has filed for a protection order against her brother, accusing him of threatening to kill her over a disagreement on how to erect a tombstone for their late father.

Esther Chirume, who appeared before the court, explained that the dispute began when she and her siblings proposed placing a tombstone at their father's grave, which has remained unmarked since his death 26 years ago.

According to Esther, her brother, Admire Chirume, became violent and issued death threats when he disagreed with the decision to place the tombstone.

"My brother is very aggressive," Esther told the court. "He said he would kill me if we went ahead with the tombstone. I'm genuinely afraid for my life," she added, describing how the argument escalated.

Esther recounted a chilling incident where she was allegedly chased away from their rural home in Shurugwi by her brother over the disagreement. She said he told her that he might bury her alive if she continued with the plans for the tombstone.

"I can't even attend family funerals anymore because he has threatened to take my life," she told the court.

The court, upon hearing Esther's distressing testimony, granted a protection order in her favor. Magistrate Meenal Narotam ruled that Admire Chirume has no right to intimidate or bar his sister from the family home and ordered him to cease any threatening behavior towards her.

This case has highlighted the tension and violence that can sometimes arise from family disputes over inheritance and the handling of matters related to deceased relatives. Esther now seeks peace and the ability to honor her father's memory without fear for her life.

Source - the standard
More on: #Court, #Tombstone, #Fight

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe power utility warns over 'bush' electricians

11 secs ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe army evicts national hero's disabled widow, children

1 min ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwean ministers visit Rovos-BBR train accident victims

2 mins ago | 0 Views

5 years jail for possessing diamonds

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Tragic end to beer dispute

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Man in court for killing ex-wife

3 mins ago | 0 Views

CABS renews US$40m facility to support the Zimbabwe economy

3 mins ago | 0 Views

US signals stronger economic engagement with Zimbabwe

5 mins ago | 0 Views

Tagwirei tipped for Zanu-PF Central Committee role

6 mins ago | 0 Views

Muswere labels Geza a 'terrorist'

7 mins ago | 0 Views

ZITF roars to life

8 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe launches probe into Rovos Rail, BBR train collision

10 mins ago | 3 Views

Bulawayo reimagines its future as 65th ZITF opens

11 mins ago | 1 Views

Badly managed Caps United's crisis deepens

12 mins ago | 3 Views

High Court bars police from disrupting UZ lecturers' strike

13 mins ago | 2 Views

South African Deputy President survives assassination attempt

14 hrs ago | 1791 Views

Zimbabwe's govt avoid potholes, flies Rovos Rail tourists to Victoria Falls

14 hrs ago | 667 Views

Baby swap scandal at United Bulawayo Hospitals demands urgent action

14 hrs ago | 374 Views

Geza calls for April 22–23 national shutdown

14 hrs ago | 837 Views

4 killed, 7 injured in Gweru-Zvishavane highway accident

14 hrs ago | 335 Views

Sex worker convicted of drugging and stealing client's $900

19 Apr 2025 at 11:13hrs | 1533 Views

Gold ore thief killed

19 Apr 2025 at 08:44hrs | 1394 Views

Mnangagwa warns against social media abuse

18 Apr 2025 at 19:32hrs | 1395 Views

6 killed in road traffic accident

18 Apr 2025 at 15:22hrs | 1155 Views

Wolves winger Ethan Sutherland commits to Zimbabwe Warriors

18 Apr 2025 at 15:21hrs | 1022 Views

Is Zimbabwe wooing Donald Trump by paying white farmers and ending tariffs?

18 Apr 2025 at 15:19hrs | 655 Views

Nust FM to spotlight Bulawayo talent

18 Apr 2025 at 15:09hrs | 406 Views

BREAKING: Rovos Tourist train collides with goods train in Zimbabwe, several injured

18 Apr 2025 at 14:27hrs | 7455 Views

Modi acquires Choppies Zimbabwe for US$260,000 after selling it for US$22 million

17 Apr 2025 at 20:46hrs | 2634 Views

George Guvamatanga gave company 'illegal' bank guarantee on $20 million loan

17 Apr 2025 at 20:32hrs | 6332 Views

ZDF distances itself from arrested former Air Force officer in UZ salary strike

17 Apr 2025 at 20:30hrs | 1481 Views

Rwodzi steers sports tourism, officiates SDA church cook-out

17 Apr 2025 at 19:38hrs | 1013 Views

Bulawayo cycling couple returns after 13 300km across Africa

17 Apr 2025 at 13:48hrs | 10355 Views

Zupco in drive to procure 500 buses

17 Apr 2025 at 13:43hrs | 1054 Views

Zimbabwean man killed in brutal bakkie attack in Sandton as mjolo turns deadly

17 Apr 2025 at 13:31hrs | 2310 Views

Prosecutors cry foul

17 Apr 2025 at 10:37hrs | 879 Views

Farmers' group rejects compensation deal for past land seizures

17 Apr 2025 at 09:50hrs | 1066 Views

Matebeleland North demands fulfilment of 2023 election promise

17 Apr 2025 at 09:01hrs | 470 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to address Bulawayo de-industrialisation

17 Apr 2025 at 09:01hrs | 355 Views

South African hospital faces legal action for refusing liver transplant to Zimbabwean teen

17 Apr 2025 at 08:02hrs | 602 Views

Legendary 'Laqhasha' has died

17 Apr 2025 at 07:38hrs | 918 Views

ZITF 2025 shatters records

17 Apr 2025 at 07:37hrs | 862 Views

Zimbabwe lifts exchange rate controls

17 Apr 2025 at 07:36hrs | 10128 Views

Breathalysers to be used at Zimbabwe roadblocks during holidays

17 Apr 2025 at 07:34hrs | 213 Views

Zimbabwe's mineral revenues decline despite volume surge

17 Apr 2025 at 07:34hrs | 147 Views

Zimbabwe extends duty-free import window for bus operators

17 Apr 2025 at 07:31hrs | 296 Views

Why Zanu-PF won Glen View South seat

17 Apr 2025 at 07:30hrs | 946 Views

Zimbabwe's steel revolution begins

17 Apr 2025 at 07:29hrs | 6971 Views

ZANU-PF Ministers dump Glenview, sprint to Gokwe

17 Apr 2025 at 07:18hrs | 1158 Views