Siblings clash over father's tombstone

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Harare woman has filed for a protection order against her brother, accusing him of threatening to kill her over a disagreement on how to erect a tombstone for their late father.Esther Chirume, who appeared before the court, explained that the dispute began when she and her siblings proposed placing a tombstone at their father's grave, which has remained unmarked since his death 26 years ago.According to Esther, her brother, Admire Chirume, became violent and issued death threats when he disagreed with the decision to place the tombstone."My brother is very aggressive," Esther told the court. "He said he would kill me if we went ahead with the tombstone. I'm genuinely afraid for my life," she added, describing how the argument escalated.Esther recounted a chilling incident where she was allegedly chased away from their rural home in Shurugwi by her brother over the disagreement. She said he told her that he might bury her alive if she continued with the plans for the tombstone."I can't even attend family funerals anymore because he has threatened to take my life," she told the court.The court, upon hearing Esther's distressing testimony, granted a protection order in her favor. Magistrate Meenal Narotam ruled that Admire Chirume has no right to intimidate or bar his sister from the family home and ordered him to cease any threatening behavior towards her.This case has highlighted the tension and violence that can sometimes arise from family disputes over inheritance and the handling of matters related to deceased relatives. Esther now seeks peace and the ability to honor her father's memory without fear for her life.