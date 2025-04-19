Zimbabwe power utility warns over 'bush' electricians

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has issued a stern warning to the public about the dangers of hiring unqualified electricians to carry out electrical work, following a rise in electrical accidents and fires across the country.In a statement, ZETDC stressed the importance of hiring qualified and certified electricians to ensure safe and proper electrical installations. The power utility emphasized that attempting to cut costs by opting for untrained individuals to perform electrical tasks can have catastrophic consequences, both financially and, most importantly, in terms of safety."Electricity, while essential to our modern lives, is a powerful and unforgiving force," the ZETDC statement reads. "Improper installations aren't just about the inconvenience of future breakdowns. They are a direct threat to our safety, increasing the risk of fire hazards and electric shocks."ZETDC also highlighted that, in line with its standing policy, it rejects any electrical work or connections done by uncertified individuals. The company underlined that this policy is vital to safeguard both public safety and the integrity of electrical systems."The policy underscores the seriousness with which electrical work must be treated and the potential dangers of entrusting it to those who lack the proper training and accreditation," ZETDC explained.The power utility further warned that what might seem like a cost-saving measure by hiring unqualified electricians can actually lead to far greater expenses. These include costly repairs, damaged appliances, and, in the worst-case scenario, life-threatening situations for the individuals involved."Investing in a qualified electrician isn't an expense; it's an investment in the safety and well-being of your family and the longevity of your property," ZETDC emphasized.In response to the growing concern over electrical safety, ZETDC recently announced plans to conduct mandatory inspections for household, commercial, and industrial electrical installations. These inspections will cost consumers US$25 and are intended to enhance user safety while ensuring compliance with national electrical standards.The utility also revealed that it expects to generate over US$10 million from the inspection process, which will be used to improve safety standards and further reinforce proper electrical practices across the nation.Additionally, owners of generators will be required to pay verification and safety inspection fees, with charges based on the generator's capacity. For generators up to 100KW, the fee will be $5.00, while those above 100KW will incur a fee of $50.00. The ZETDC has also proposed what they are calling Advanced Safety Inspection Fees for generators below 100KW.The ZETDC's latest initiative is seen as a proactive step towards reducing electrical hazards and ensuring that all electrical work in Zimbabwe adheres to national safety standards.