Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MPs demand answers on Mnangagwa cash schemes

by Staff reporter
50 secs ago | Views
Lawmakers have called for a ministerial statement from Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube regarding the funding sources and the criteria used for selecting beneficiaries of various presidential support schemes, following allegations of politicisation and a lack of transparency in the distribution of resources.

The call comes amid increasing concerns over the involvement of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's investment advisor to the United Arab Emirates, Paul Tungwarara, who has been coordinating several of these schemes. Tungwarara, a known benefactor of Zanu-PF, recently unveiled the Presidential War Veterans Fund, which has a US$1.5 million budget.

The fund, intended to support war veterans, has been met with skepticism, particularly after it was revealed that beneficiaries, mainly those loyal to Zanu-PF, received around US$200—an amount critics argue is insufficient for any meaningful income-generating project. Additionally, the unveiling of the War Veterans' Rural Housing Scheme has raised questions about its motives, with some viewing it as an attempt to buy the support of ex-combatants in the face of growing opposition to the president's political agenda, particularly regarding plans to extend his term of office from 2028 to 2030.

These initiatives have sparked criticism, with some observers, including war veterans, describing the programs as a desperate ploy to garner support for the government's political ambitions, rather than genuinely addressing the needs of the ex-combatants.

Lupane West Member of Parliament (MP) Charles Sibanda raised the issue in the House, pointing out that while the schemes may appear to be well-intentioned, they raise serious concerns regarding the management of public resources. Sibanda questioned the transparency of the funding sources and the selection criteria for beneficiaries, urging that these areas be addressed to ensure the programs achieve their intended objectives.

"While these are very noble initiatives, they, however, create a challenge with respect to adherence to good public management systems as envisaged by Chapter 17 of our Zimbabwean constitution because of the source of these funds and also because of the selection criteria of beneficiaries," Sibanda said. "In most cases, these programmes have been viewed as skewed in terms of selection of beneficiaries, making them difficult to achieve their intended goals and objectives as the president may desire."

Sibanda's call for a ministerial statement emphasizes the need for accountability and transparency, particularly as the government continues to promote such programs. He requested that Minister Ncube present a report to the House on the evaluation of these presidential schemes, outlining how they are being implemented and whether they meet their stated goals.

The presidential support schemes, which include initiatives such as the Presidential Solar Scheme, Presidential Poultry Scheme, Presidential Input Scheme, Presidential Heifer Scheme, and the Presidential Borehole and Goat Scheme, have faced criticism for primarily benefiting Zanu-PF supporters.

The controversy surrounding these schemes has been further compounded by the case of Zanu-PF-linked businessmen Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu, who are currently in remand prison on charges of misappropriating US$7.7 million from the Presidential Goat Scheme. According to the state, the two allegedly forged tax and compliance certificates to secure a tender to supply goats while misrepresenting their company's compliance status. They were arrested in June 2024, and the case has drawn attention to the potential mismanagement and abuse of presidential programs.

As the public grows increasingly concerned about the integrity of these schemes, lawmakers are demanding greater oversight and accountability to ensure that public funds are being used properly and that all Zimbabweans, not just political allies, can benefit from government initiatives.

Source - the standard

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe power utility warns over 'bush' electricians

1 min ago | 0 Views

Siblings clash over father's tombstone

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe army evicts national hero's disabled widow, children

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwean ministers visit Rovos-BBR train accident victims

3 mins ago | 1 Views

5 years jail for possessing diamonds

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Tragic end to beer dispute

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Man in court for killing ex-wife

4 mins ago | 1 Views

CABS renews US$40m facility to support the Zimbabwe economy

5 mins ago | 1 Views

US signals stronger economic engagement with Zimbabwe

6 mins ago | 2 Views

Tagwirei tipped for Zanu-PF Central Committee role

7 mins ago | 1 Views

Muswere labels Geza a 'terrorist'

8 mins ago | 2 Views

ZITF roars to life

9 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe launches probe into Rovos Rail, BBR train collision

11 mins ago | 4 Views

Bulawayo reimagines its future as 65th ZITF opens

12 mins ago | 2 Views

Badly managed Caps United's crisis deepens

13 mins ago | 5 Views

High Court bars police from disrupting UZ lecturers' strike

14 mins ago | 3 Views

South African Deputy President survives assassination attempt

14 hrs ago | 1793 Views

Zimbabwe's govt avoid potholes, flies Rovos Rail tourists to Victoria Falls

14 hrs ago | 668 Views

Baby swap scandal at United Bulawayo Hospitals demands urgent action

14 hrs ago | 374 Views

Geza calls for April 22–23 national shutdown

14 hrs ago | 838 Views

4 killed, 7 injured in Gweru-Zvishavane highway accident

14 hrs ago | 335 Views

Sex worker convicted of drugging and stealing client's $900

19 Apr 2025 at 11:13hrs | 1534 Views

Gold ore thief killed

19 Apr 2025 at 08:44hrs | 1394 Views

Mnangagwa warns against social media abuse

18 Apr 2025 at 19:32hrs | 1395 Views

6 killed in road traffic accident

18 Apr 2025 at 15:22hrs | 1155 Views

Wolves winger Ethan Sutherland commits to Zimbabwe Warriors

18 Apr 2025 at 15:21hrs | 1022 Views

Is Zimbabwe wooing Donald Trump by paying white farmers and ending tariffs?

18 Apr 2025 at 15:19hrs | 655 Views

Nust FM to spotlight Bulawayo talent

18 Apr 2025 at 15:09hrs | 406 Views

BREAKING: Rovos Tourist train collides with goods train in Zimbabwe, several injured

18 Apr 2025 at 14:27hrs | 7455 Views

Modi acquires Choppies Zimbabwe for US$260,000 after selling it for US$22 million

17 Apr 2025 at 20:46hrs | 2634 Views

George Guvamatanga gave company 'illegal' bank guarantee on $20 million loan

17 Apr 2025 at 20:32hrs | 6332 Views

ZDF distances itself from arrested former Air Force officer in UZ salary strike

17 Apr 2025 at 20:30hrs | 1481 Views

Rwodzi steers sports tourism, officiates SDA church cook-out

17 Apr 2025 at 19:38hrs | 1013 Views

Bulawayo cycling couple returns after 13 300km across Africa

17 Apr 2025 at 13:48hrs | 10356 Views

Zupco in drive to procure 500 buses

17 Apr 2025 at 13:43hrs | 1054 Views

Zimbabwean man killed in brutal bakkie attack in Sandton as mjolo turns deadly

17 Apr 2025 at 13:31hrs | 2310 Views

Prosecutors cry foul

17 Apr 2025 at 10:37hrs | 879 Views

Farmers' group rejects compensation deal for past land seizures

17 Apr 2025 at 09:50hrs | 1066 Views

Matebeleland North demands fulfilment of 2023 election promise

17 Apr 2025 at 09:01hrs | 470 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to address Bulawayo de-industrialisation

17 Apr 2025 at 09:01hrs | 355 Views

South African hospital faces legal action for refusing liver transplant to Zimbabwean teen

17 Apr 2025 at 08:02hrs | 602 Views

Legendary 'Laqhasha' has died

17 Apr 2025 at 07:38hrs | 918 Views

ZITF 2025 shatters records

17 Apr 2025 at 07:37hrs | 862 Views

Zimbabwe lifts exchange rate controls

17 Apr 2025 at 07:36hrs | 10128 Views

Breathalysers to be used at Zimbabwe roadblocks during holidays

17 Apr 2025 at 07:34hrs | 213 Views

Zimbabwe's mineral revenues decline despite volume surge

17 Apr 2025 at 07:34hrs | 147 Views

Zimbabwe extends duty-free import window for bus operators

17 Apr 2025 at 07:31hrs | 296 Views

Why Zanu-PF won Glen View South seat

17 Apr 2025 at 07:30hrs | 946 Views

Zimbabwe's steel revolution begins

17 Apr 2025 at 07:29hrs | 6972 Views