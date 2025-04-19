MPs demand answers on Mnangagwa cash schemes

News / National

by Staff reporter

Lawmakers have called for a ministerial statement from Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube regarding the funding sources and the criteria used for selecting beneficiaries of various presidential support schemes, following allegations of politicisation and a lack of transparency in the distribution of resources.The call comes amid increasing concerns over the involvement of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's investment advisor to the United Arab Emirates, Paul Tungwarara, who has been coordinating several of these schemes. Tungwarara, a known benefactor of Zanu-PF, recently unveiled the Presidential War Veterans Fund, which has a US$1.5 million budget.The fund, intended to support war veterans, has been met with skepticism, particularly after it was revealed that beneficiaries, mainly those loyal to Zanu-PF, received around US$200—an amount critics argue is insufficient for any meaningful income-generating project. Additionally, the unveiling of the War Veterans' Rural Housing Scheme has raised questions about its motives, with some viewing it as an attempt to buy the support of ex-combatants in the face of growing opposition to the president's political agenda, particularly regarding plans to extend his term of office from 2028 to 2030.These initiatives have sparked criticism, with some observers, including war veterans, describing the programs as a desperate ploy to garner support for the government's political ambitions, rather than genuinely addressing the needs of the ex-combatants.Lupane West Member of Parliament (MP) Charles Sibanda raised the issue in the House, pointing out that while the schemes may appear to be well-intentioned, they raise serious concerns regarding the management of public resources. Sibanda questioned the transparency of the funding sources and the selection criteria for beneficiaries, urging that these areas be addressed to ensure the programs achieve their intended objectives."While these are very noble initiatives, they, however, create a challenge with respect to adherence to good public management systems as envisaged by Chapter 17 of our Zimbabwean constitution because of the source of these funds and also because of the selection criteria of beneficiaries," Sibanda said. "In most cases, these programmes have been viewed as skewed in terms of selection of beneficiaries, making them difficult to achieve their intended goals and objectives as the president may desire."Sibanda's call for a ministerial statement emphasizes the need for accountability and transparency, particularly as the government continues to promote such programs. He requested that Minister Ncube present a report to the House on the evaluation of these presidential schemes, outlining how they are being implemented and whether they meet their stated goals.The presidential support schemes, which include initiatives such as the Presidential Solar Scheme, Presidential Poultry Scheme, Presidential Input Scheme, Presidential Heifer Scheme, and the Presidential Borehole and Goat Scheme, have faced criticism for primarily benefiting Zanu-PF supporters.The controversy surrounding these schemes has been further compounded by the case of Zanu-PF-linked businessmen Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu, who are currently in remand prison on charges of misappropriating US$7.7 million from the Presidential Goat Scheme. According to the state, the two allegedly forged tax and compliance certificates to secure a tender to supply goats while misrepresenting their company's compliance status. They were arrested in June 2024, and the case has drawn attention to the potential mismanagement and abuse of presidential programs.As the public grows increasingly concerned about the integrity of these schemes, lawmakers are demanding greater oversight and accountability to ensure that public funds are being used properly and that all Zimbabweans, not just political allies, can benefit from government initiatives.