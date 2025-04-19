Man (26) rapes grandmother (50) on Independence day

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 26-YEAR-OLD Plumtree man is in trouble after he allegedly raped a 50-year-old woman who was coming from fetching water.Cleator Gumbo was dragged to Plumtree magistrates courts yesterday, where he appeared before Magistrate Joshua Nembaware.He was remanded in custody to April 22.The state led Selestine Madziwa alleged that on April 18, the complainant (name withheld), who was in the company of her grandson, met Gumbo and asked for directions to a dam where they wanted to fetch water.Gumbo directed them and the duo.Upon their return, Gumbo pretended as if he wanted to assist the complainant by carrying her 5-litre container.After carrying the container he chased away the complainant's grandson and raped her.The grandson went to call villagers, and when Gumbo heard voices, he fled.