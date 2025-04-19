Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Two women sentenced for robbing drunk man in Plumtree

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
Two women accused of robbing an intoxicated man of ZAR 1,000 in Plumtree have appeared in court.

Gloria Mkwebu (35) and Sylvia Mhlanga, both identified as commercial sex workers, appeared before Magistrate Joshua Nembaware on Friday.

They were found guilty of theft and were sentenced to two years in prison. However, the magistrate conditionally suspended the sentence in favour of 420 hours of community service.

The court heard that on February 18, Meluleki Nkomo had been drinking beer with the two women at a local bar. Taking advantage of his intoxicated state, the women allegedly took ZAR 1,000 from his trousers before leaving the scene.

A police report was subsequently filed, leading to their arrest.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


