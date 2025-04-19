Latest News Editor's Choice


Two Police Officers Arrested Over Viral Bribery Video in Harare

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
Harare, 21 April 2025 - The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of two of its officers following the circulation of a viral social media video showing them allegedly accepting bribes in Harare's Central Business District.

According to a press statement released today, the incident took place at Parkade Rank, located at the corner of Nelson Mandela Street and Rezende Street. In the video, a female police officer is seen seated on a plastic chair allegedly receiving bribes from members of the public.

The officers implicated have been identified as Constable Mupandira and Constable Chirengendure. Both have since been taken into custody and are facing disciplinary as well as criminal charges.

"The Commissioner-General of Police does not condone corruption by any police officer and will ensure that the law takes its course without fear or favour," the statement read.

The ZRP reiterated its commitment to rooting out corruption within its ranks and urged members of the public to continue reporting such incidents.

The statement was signed by Commissioner P. Nyathi, Chief Staff Officer for Press and Public Relations at the Police General Headquarters.

Source - Byo24news

