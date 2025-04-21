Geza calls for national shutdown until Mnangagwa vacates office

News / National

by Staff reporter

Outspoken war veteran and former Zanu-PF Central Committee member Blessed "Bombshell" Geza has escalated his campaign against President Emmerson Mnangagwa, calling for an indefinite national shutdown until the president steps down from office.Geza, who has been vocal in his criticism of Mnangagwa's administration, accused the president of corruption and tribalism. He initially called for a two-day national shutdown on April 22 and 23, but now insists the action will continue indefinitely."The national shutdown we announced for 22 and 23 April 2025 will now only end when Emmerson Mnangagwa has vacated the office of President of the Republic of Zimbabwe," Geza declared in a statement from an undisclosed location. "The shutdown will end when all members of his criminal cartel we have identified and announced here are behind bars."Geza also alleged that he had engaged in consultations with unnamed members of the security sector, claiming that some "progressive units" had pledged support for the movement."I have held several consultations and taken guidance and instructions from the progressive leadership of the security sector," he said. "We have agreed that progressive units of the security forces will be deployed across the whole country to help the people in the revolution to remove Mnangagwa and his criminal cabal."He added that the indefinite shutdown would be accompanied by "specific strategic actions" designed to put pressure on the government, stating, "This stay away will be accompanied by specific strategic actions of progressive members of the security sector to put maximum pressure on Mnangagwa and these Zvigananda to leave now."Geza's calls follow an earlier protest on March 31, which drew participation from over a hundred demonstrators and resulted in the arrest of 98 individuals.Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police has responded by announcing a nationwide security operation, stating that maximum security measures are now in place to ensure public order and protect citizens engaging in socio-economic activities."We urge all citizens to continue with their daily routines without fear. The police are fully deployed to maintain law and order," said a police spokesperson.Authorities have warned that any acts of violence or attempts to destabilize the country will be met with swift action. Geza remains in hiding as pressure mounts from both government forces and opposition groups.