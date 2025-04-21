Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: Bribe-taking Harare police officers arrested

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
Two Harare-based police officers have been arrested and are facing both disciplinary and criminal charges after they were caught on camera allegedly accepting bribes - with the footage quickly going viral across various social media platforms.

In a statement issued Monday, police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests of Constables Mupandira and Chirengendure, who were filmed engaging in corrupt activities at Parkade Rank, located at the corner of Nelson Mandela Avenue and Rezende Street in Harare's Central Business District.

"Reference is made to a video which went viral on social media in which a female police officer is clearly seen accepting bribes from suspects while sitting on a plastic chair at Parkade Rank," said Commissioner Nyathi.


He added that the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is taking the matter seriously and that the implicated officers will face the full weight of the law.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police informs the public that Constable Mupandira and Constable Chirengendure have been arrested. They are facing both disciplinary and criminal charges," said Comm Nyathi.

He emphasized that Police Commissioner-General Stephen Mutamba has reiterated his zero-tolerance stance on corruption within the force.

"The Commissioner-General of Police does not condone corruption by any police officer and will ensure that the law takes its course without fear or favour," Nyathi said.

The arrests have sparked widespread public reactions, with many Zimbabweans praising the swift action by authorities while calling for more systemic reforms to root out corruption within the police service.

The viral footage, which shows the officers casually collecting money from members of the public, has added to growing concerns about day-to-day police misconduct, particularly within traffic enforcement and public order units.

Investigations are ongoing.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #ZRP, #Police, #Bribe

Comments


Must Read

What Is Independence Without Freedom? - UFP

36 mins ago | 23 Views

8 Zimbabwe schools participate at SA sports festival

5 hrs ago | 367 Views

MKP takes on Whites-only settlement Kleinfontein

5 hrs ago | 665 Views

Ramaphosa to appoint Afrikaner as SA ambassador to US

6 hrs ago | 689 Views

Forgotten giants Dembare fall again

6 hrs ago | 280 Views

Fresh US$100m gold scandal rocks treasury as top Zanu-PF ally implicated

6 hrs ago | 1181 Views

Bulawayo parks an eyesore

6 hrs ago | 278 Views

CIO ordered to pay employee US$132,000

6 hrs ago | 855 Views

Bed bugs spread across Harare

6 hrs ago | 906 Views

Notorious armed robbers denied bail

6 hrs ago | 279 Views

Man in dock for killing friend

6 hrs ago | 380 Views

Man in dock for killing friend

6 hrs ago | 224 Views

Harare commodity broker faces theft allegations over US$35,000

6 hrs ago | 111 Views

Bulawayo police urge public to value human life

6 hrs ago | 138 Views

US$950,000 Lupane bridge cost sparks outrage

6 hrs ago | 299 Views

Fear grips Maphisa after mine spillage

6 hrs ago | 185 Views

Ndebele king claimant preaches cultural renaissance

6 hrs ago | 169 Views

Maximum security deployed as Geza calls for 'indefinite' stay away

7 hrs ago | 285 Views

Geza claims military backing in bid to oust Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 352 Views

Mnangagwa acolytes want to butcher Constitution, says Geza

7 hrs ago | 104 Views

Crossing Beitbridge border post a lifeline for many Zimbabweans

7 hrs ago | 158 Views

Man arrested for helping migrants enter South Africa illegally for just R300

7 hrs ago | 267 Views

44 candidates vie for Labour Court judge positions

7 hrs ago | 96 Views

Man kills ex-wife in child custody row

7 hrs ago | 143 Views

Musindo likens Geza to Judas Iscariot

7 hrs ago | 151 Views

PSC warns civil servants against stayaway

7 hrs ago | 101 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Pope Francis

7 hrs ago | 63 Views

Violence instigators put on notice

7 hrs ago | 64 Views

Bulawayo ranks second in GDP contribution

7 hrs ago | 124 Views

Tobacco sales rake in US$279m

7 hrs ago | 27 Views

Cholera outbreak confirmed in Gwanda: 1 dead, 3 cases recorded

7 hrs ago | 52 Views

Police warn against disruptions during ZITF amid Geza shutdown calls

7 hrs ago | 73 Views

Geza calls for national shutdown until Mnangagwa vacates office

7 hrs ago | 152 Views

Two Police Officers Arrested Over Viral Bribery Video in Harare

23 hrs ago | 2006 Views

Chiefs, Churches unite to promote religious tourism

21 Apr 2025 at 12:05hrs | 275 Views

Donkey thieves jailed two years

21 Apr 2025 at 12:04hrs | 495 Views

Two women sentenced for robbing drunk man in Plumtree

21 Apr 2025 at 11:58hrs | 823 Views

Man (26) rapes grandmother (50) on Independence day

21 Apr 2025 at 11:53hrs | 1200 Views

Mnangagwa's govt sunk US$10m into chaotic Independence day fete

21 Apr 2025 at 09:08hrs | 960 Views

MPs demand answers on Mnangagwa cash schemes

21 Apr 2025 at 09:07hrs | 1950 Views

Zimbabwe power utility warns over 'bush' electricians

21 Apr 2025 at 09:06hrs | 686 Views

Siblings clash over father's tombstone

21 Apr 2025 at 09:06hrs | 505 Views

Zimbabwe army evicts national hero's disabled widow, children

21 Apr 2025 at 09:05hrs | 935 Views

Zimbabwean ministers visit Rovos-BBR train accident victims

21 Apr 2025 at 09:05hrs | 275 Views

5 years jail for possessing diamonds

21 Apr 2025 at 09:04hrs | 272 Views

Tragic end to beer dispute

21 Apr 2025 at 09:04hrs | 155 Views

Man in court for killing ex-wife

21 Apr 2025 at 09:04hrs | 167 Views

CABS renews US$40m facility to support the Zimbabwe economy

21 Apr 2025 at 09:03hrs | 172 Views

US signals stronger economic engagement with Zimbabwe

21 Apr 2025 at 09:02hrs | 667 Views