WATCH: Bribe-taking Harare police officers arrested

News / National

by Staff reporter

The situation has moved to another level! pic.twitter.com/kAe4lowqs2 — Bulawayo24 News (@Bulawayo24News) April 22, 2025

Two Harare-based police officers have been arrested and are facing both disciplinary and criminal charges after they were caught on camera allegedly accepting bribes - with the footage quickly going viral across various social media platforms.In a statement issued Monday, police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests of Constables Mupandira and Chirengendure, who were filmed engaging in corrupt activities at Parkade Rank, located at the corner of Nelson Mandela Avenue and Rezende Street in Harare's Central Business District."Reference is made to a video which went viral on social media in which a female police officer is clearly seen accepting bribes from suspects while sitting on a plastic chair at Parkade Rank," said Commissioner Nyathi.He added that the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is taking the matter seriously and that the implicated officers will face the full weight of the law."The Zimbabwe Republic Police informs the public that Constable Mupandira and Constable Chirengendure have been arrested. They are facing both disciplinary and criminal charges," said Comm Nyathi.He emphasized that Police Commissioner-General Stephen Mutamba has reiterated his zero-tolerance stance on corruption within the force."The Commissioner-General of Police does not condone corruption by any police officer and will ensure that the law takes its course without fear or favour," Nyathi said.The arrests have sparked widespread public reactions, with many Zimbabweans praising the swift action by authorities while calling for more systemic reforms to root out corruption within the police service.The viral footage, which shows the officers casually collecting money from members of the public, has added to growing concerns about day-to-day police misconduct, particularly within traffic enforcement and public order units.Investigations are ongoing.