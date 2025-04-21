Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police warn against disruptions during ZITF amid Geza shutdown calls

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has issued a strong warning to individuals contemplating disruption of public order or business operations, particularly during the ongoing 65th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo. The warning comes in response to a renewed call by fugitive and former Zanu-PF Central Committee member Blessed "Bombshell" Geza for a two-day national shutdown starting today.

In a statement released on Monday, ZRP national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi assured citizens and international visitors that the country remains secure, with strategic police deployments made to ensure peace and stability throughout the trade fair and beyond. He emphasized that the police will not tolerate any attempts to destabilize business or traffic flow across the country.

"We want to reiterate to Zimbabweans and visitors that the security situation is normal. The country is hosting the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair in Bulawayo, and the environment is conducive for all socio-economic activities to take place," said Commissioner Nyathi. "In this regard, I want to urge all Zimbabweans and visitors to continue with their planned activities as police have put adequate security measures in place for their safety."

Nyathi also warned that any persons who attempt to interfere with the smooth operation of business or public order will be arrested. He said the public should not be intimidated by calls for a shutdown and encouraged people to go about their activities as usual on April 22 and 23.

Geza, who has been in hiding for nearly two months, is wanted by police in connection with four criminal charges. These include allegations of theft, undermining the authority of the President, and inciting public violence. According to Nyathi, Geza is actively evading law enforcement and continues to spread inflammatory messages via press conferences from undisclosed locations.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police is seeking information on the location and subsequent questioning of a suspect, Blessed Geza Runesu, alias Bombshell," Nyathi said. "The suspect is facing four counts of criminal charges as outlined, including theft as defined in the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act, and two counts of undermining the authority of or insulting the President. He is also facing a charge of incitement to commit public violence."

Commissioner Nyathi issued a stern warning to anyone who might be sheltering Geza or assisting him in avoiding capture. He said those individuals would be liable for arrest and prosecution under the law. He urged the public to report any information related to Geza's whereabouts and provided contact details for the National Complaints Desk.

The call for a shutdown by Geza follows a failed attempt in March to mobilize mass demonstrations, which were largely ignored by the public. Authorities remain on high alert and have reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the uninterrupted operation of economic activities during the high-profile ZITF event, which has drawn participation from both local and international exhibitors.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Geza, #ZITF, #Shutdown

Comments


Must Read

What Is Independence Without Freedom? - UFP

20 mins ago | 14 Views

8 Zimbabwe schools participate at SA sports festival

5 hrs ago | 349 Views

MKP takes on Whites-only settlement Kleinfontein

5 hrs ago | 630 Views

Ramaphosa to appoint Afrikaner as SA ambassador to US

5 hrs ago | 653 Views

Forgotten giants Dembare fall again

6 hrs ago | 270 Views

Fresh US$100m gold scandal rocks treasury as top Zanu-PF ally implicated

6 hrs ago | 1089 Views

Bulawayo parks an eyesore

6 hrs ago | 264 Views

CIO ordered to pay employee US$132,000

6 hrs ago | 820 Views

Bed bugs spread across Harare

6 hrs ago | 862 Views

Notorious armed robbers denied bail

6 hrs ago | 270 Views

Man in dock for killing friend

6 hrs ago | 376 Views

Man in dock for killing friend

6 hrs ago | 219 Views

Harare commodity broker faces theft allegations over US$35,000

6 hrs ago | 106 Views

Bulawayo police urge public to value human life

6 hrs ago | 136 Views

US$950,000 Lupane bridge cost sparks outrage

6 hrs ago | 293 Views

Fear grips Maphisa after mine spillage

6 hrs ago | 179 Views

Ndebele king claimant preaches cultural renaissance

6 hrs ago | 167 Views

Maximum security deployed as Geza calls for 'indefinite' stay away

6 hrs ago | 282 Views

Geza claims military backing in bid to oust Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 348 Views

Mnangagwa acolytes want to butcher Constitution, says Geza

6 hrs ago | 103 Views

Crossing Beitbridge border post a lifeline for many Zimbabweans

6 hrs ago | 148 Views

Man arrested for helping migrants enter South Africa illegally for just R300

6 hrs ago | 262 Views

44 candidates vie for Labour Court judge positions

6 hrs ago | 91 Views

Man kills ex-wife in child custody row

6 hrs ago | 141 Views

Musindo likens Geza to Judas Iscariot

6 hrs ago | 148 Views

PSC warns civil servants against stayaway

6 hrs ago | 100 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Pope Francis

7 hrs ago | 63 Views

Violence instigators put on notice

7 hrs ago | 64 Views

Bulawayo ranks second in GDP contribution

7 hrs ago | 120 Views

Tobacco sales rake in US$279m

7 hrs ago | 27 Views

Cholera outbreak confirmed in Gwanda: 1 dead, 3 cases recorded

7 hrs ago | 50 Views

WATCH: Bribe-taking Harare police officers arrested

7 hrs ago | 130 Views

Geza calls for national shutdown until Mnangagwa vacates office

7 hrs ago | 149 Views

Two Police Officers Arrested Over Viral Bribery Video in Harare

22 hrs ago | 1999 Views

Chiefs, Churches unite to promote religious tourism

21 Apr 2025 at 12:05hrs | 275 Views

Donkey thieves jailed two years

21 Apr 2025 at 12:04hrs | 495 Views

Two women sentenced for robbing drunk man in Plumtree

21 Apr 2025 at 11:58hrs | 821 Views

Man (26) rapes grandmother (50) on Independence day

21 Apr 2025 at 11:53hrs | 1199 Views

Mnangagwa's govt sunk US$10m into chaotic Independence day fete

21 Apr 2025 at 09:08hrs | 959 Views

MPs demand answers on Mnangagwa cash schemes

21 Apr 2025 at 09:07hrs | 1949 Views

Zimbabwe power utility warns over 'bush' electricians

21 Apr 2025 at 09:06hrs | 682 Views

Siblings clash over father's tombstone

21 Apr 2025 at 09:06hrs | 505 Views

Zimbabwe army evicts national hero's disabled widow, children

21 Apr 2025 at 09:05hrs | 933 Views

Zimbabwean ministers visit Rovos-BBR train accident victims

21 Apr 2025 at 09:05hrs | 270 Views

5 years jail for possessing diamonds

21 Apr 2025 at 09:04hrs | 272 Views

Tragic end to beer dispute

21 Apr 2025 at 09:04hrs | 155 Views

Man in court for killing ex-wife

21 Apr 2025 at 09:04hrs | 167 Views

CABS renews US$40m facility to support the Zimbabwe economy

21 Apr 2025 at 09:03hrs | 172 Views

US signals stronger economic engagement with Zimbabwe

21 Apr 2025 at 09:02hrs | 661 Views