Police warn against disruptions during ZITF amid Geza shutdown calls

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has issued a strong warning to individuals contemplating disruption of public order or business operations, particularly during the ongoing 65th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo. The warning comes in response to a renewed call by fugitive and former Zanu-PF Central Committee member Blessed "Bombshell" Geza for a two-day national shutdown starting today.In a statement released on Monday, ZRP national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi assured citizens and international visitors that the country remains secure, with strategic police deployments made to ensure peace and stability throughout the trade fair and beyond. He emphasized that the police will not tolerate any attempts to destabilize business or traffic flow across the country."We want to reiterate to Zimbabweans and visitors that the security situation is normal. The country is hosting the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair in Bulawayo, and the environment is conducive for all socio-economic activities to take place," said Commissioner Nyathi. "In this regard, I want to urge all Zimbabweans and visitors to continue with their planned activities as police have put adequate security measures in place for their safety."Nyathi also warned that any persons who attempt to interfere with the smooth operation of business or public order will be arrested. He said the public should not be intimidated by calls for a shutdown and encouraged people to go about their activities as usual on April 22 and 23.Geza, who has been in hiding for nearly two months, is wanted by police in connection with four criminal charges. These include allegations of theft, undermining the authority of the President, and inciting public violence. According to Nyathi, Geza is actively evading law enforcement and continues to spread inflammatory messages via press conferences from undisclosed locations."The Zimbabwe Republic Police is seeking information on the location and subsequent questioning of a suspect, Blessed Geza Runesu, alias Bombshell," Nyathi said. "The suspect is facing four counts of criminal charges as outlined, including theft as defined in the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act, and two counts of undermining the authority of or insulting the President. He is also facing a charge of incitement to commit public violence."Commissioner Nyathi issued a stern warning to anyone who might be sheltering Geza or assisting him in avoiding capture. He said those individuals would be liable for arrest and prosecution under the law. He urged the public to report any information related to Geza's whereabouts and provided contact details for the National Complaints Desk.The call for a shutdown by Geza follows a failed attempt in March to mobilize mass demonstrations, which were largely ignored by the public. Authorities remain on high alert and have reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the uninterrupted operation of economic activities during the high-profile ZITF event, which has drawn participation from both local and international exhibitors.