Cholera outbreak confirmed in Gwanda: 1 dead, 3 cases recorded

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
Health authorities have confirmed a cholera outbreak in Gwanda District, Matabeleland South, where one person has died and three cases have been recorded to date. Efforts are underway to contain the outbreak and prevent further spread of the water-borne disease, which has affected residents in Mashaba Ward 19.

Gwanda District Medical Officer, Dr Blessed Gwarimbo, confirmed the development in a statement, revealing that the cases were reported in Sichebo and Olyphant villages. All three individuals tested positive through rapid diagnostic tests, with two cases later confirmed through laboratory analysis.

"As of April 3, 2025, three suspected cholera cases and one suspected death have been reported. Rapid diagnostic tests returned positive results for all three individuals," said Dr Gwarimbo. He added that the third patient, who had been admitted to the isolation facility at Manama Mission Hospital, died on April 16.

Preliminary investigations have ruled out importation of the disease, with health officials indicating that the outbreak likely originated within the community due to poor water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) conditions. Dr Gwarimbo noted that none of the affected individuals had a recent history of travel, suggesting local transmission.

In response, health authorities have mobilised emergency interventions. Oral rehydration points have been set up in the affected villages, with oral rehydration salts being distributed by community health workers. Water sources are being chlorinated, and supplies of WaterGuard and other non-food relief items are being handed out.

Community awareness campaigns have also been launched, spearheaded by environmental health practitioners and traditional leaders, to educate residents about prevention measures and the symptoms of cholera. Surveillance has been stepped up across the district, including event-based monitoring and general community-level tracking.

Dr Gwarimbo outlined some of the key challenges contributing to the outbreak. "The affected areas face limited access to clean water and adequate sanitation. Informal alluvial gold panning activities along the Thuli River, just two kilometres from Sichebo Village, are also increasing the risk of exposure."

He further highlighted the urgent need for hygiene promotion in schools, marketplaces, and other high-risk areas. "We call on all partners and community members to mobilise and contribute critical resources such as water purification agents, soap, buckets, medical supplies, and temporary shelter," he said.

The health official emphasised that coordinated community involvement and stakeholder collaboration are critical to stopping the outbreak.

"We need stakeholders to collaborate with health promotion and environmental health teams for targeted community outreach. A swift and united response is essential to control the outbreak and protect the health and well-being of communities in Gwanda," Dr Gwarimbo said.

This outbreak adds to a growing number of cholera cases reported in various parts of Zimbabwe, as the country continues to grapple with the resurgence of the disease. The Ministry of Health and Child Care has recently issued health advisories targeting districts deemed high-risk due to limited access to clean water and proper sanitation.

Matabeleland South has recorded sporadic cholera outbreaks in recent years, often linked to seasonal water shortages, unprotected water sources, and poor waste disposal. Authorities are urging all citizens to remain vigilant, practise good hygiene, and report any suspected cholera symptoms to their nearest health facilities.


Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Cholre, #Gwanda, #Dead

