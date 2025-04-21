Violence instigators put on notice

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has vowed to arrest anyone who interferes with the free flow of traffic and public movement, as part of measures to maintain law and order in the face of threats of unrest from online agitators.This comes after what authorities described as "cyber terrorists" issued incitements online calling for public demonstrations. Police have moved to reassure the nation that law enforcement is prepared to safeguard peace and stability.In a statement issued yesterday, police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Zimbabweans were free to go about their business today and on any other day without hindrance or fear of intimidation."The Zimbabwe Republic Police is ready to ensure that the public is free to engage in all socio-economic activities without fear, intimidation, threats or harassment," said Comm Nyathi."We urge Zimbabweans to continue with their normal day-to-day lives. The police will be on the ground to ensure that peace prevails and that no one is unlawfully intimidated into any form of violence."He warned that those attempting to disturb peace or disrupt daily life would face the full wrath of the law."In this regard, the police will arrest anyone who interferes with the smooth flow of traffic and movement of the public. Instigators of violence and disruption of the normal operation of the economy will be severely dealt with," he said.The ZRP also issued a strong warning against the misuse of social media, saying those spreading false information to incite public disorder would be held accountable."The public is warned against abusing social media and is urged to disregard social media postings meant to cause chaos and alarm in the country," read the statement.In a related development, the Government has also urged citizens to remain focused on nation-building and economic development, ignoring what it termed "merchants of falsehoods" bent on tarnishing Zimbabwe's image.In a statement released on Sunday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, called for national unity and vigilance against misinformation."As we continue to celebrate our national independence, utilising the inclusive approach through decentralisation and devolution of national events, leaving no place and no one behind, we must remain united against cyber terrorism and enemies of progress," Dr Muswere said.He encouraged Zimbabweans to use the internet constructively and not be misled by voices seeking to derail the nation's progress."We should ignore calls from unproductive charlatans and merchants of falsehoods, who seek to reverse the gains of the liberation struggle, through demonisation of Zimbabwe's image, its people and leadership, through misinformation and malice."Meanwhile, ZRP has assured both local and international visitors of heightened security, particularly in Bulawayo ahead of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), a premier business exhibition event drawing global participation."All local and foreign exhibitors attending the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair exhibition forum are assured of their security and safety," the police said."We have taken comprehensive measures to provide a peaceful atmosphere for all activities related to ZITF."The ZITF, set to take place this week, is expected to attract scores of exhibitors and investors. Police say deployments have been made countrywide to ensure that businesses, residents, and visitors can operate in a safe and secure environment.