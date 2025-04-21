Mnangagwa mourns Pope Francis

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has joined political and religious leaders around the world in mourning the death of Pope Francis, the head of the Roman Catholic Church, who passed away yesterday at the age of 88 at the Vatican City.The pontiff, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, succumbed to complications from bilateral pneumonia after being hospitalised for over a month. He had been admitted to the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital on February 14, 2025, with bronchitis, but his condition worsened, and he passed away at 7:35 a.m. on April 20 at his residence, Casa Santa Marta.The death was officially announced by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber."Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow, I must announce the death of our Holy Father, Francis... His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and his church," said Cardinal Farrell."We commend his soul to the merciful love of the Triune God."President Mnangagwa took to social media to express his condolences, describing the Pope as a global beacon of humility and justice."I join the world in mourning the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, a man of profound humility who stood for peace, compassion and justice," said President Mnangagwa on X (formerly Twitter)."We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Catholic Church and Catholics across the globe. May his soul rest in eternal peace."The Apostolic Nunciature in Zimbabwe has opened a condolence book at its Chancery in Mount Pleasant, Harare, which will be accessible to the public from Monday to Thursday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., and again from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m."Let us remain united in prayer," said Apostolic Nuncio Janusz Urbanczyk."We invite all Catholic faithful in Zimbabwe to offer prayers to Almighty God for the eternal rest of Pope Francis."The Archbishop of Bulawayo, Alex Thomas, confirmed that a memorial service will be held in the city, with specific arrangements to be announced soon."We are saddened by his passing. A memorial service will be held in Bulawayo once plans are finalised," he said.Across Africa and the world, tributes continued to pour in. The Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM) praised Pope Francis for his deep connection with the African continent."His unwavering commitment to social justice, peace, and the dignity of every human being resonated deeply with Africa's struggles and hopes," SECAM said.The South African Council of Churches (SACC) highlighted Pope Francis' leadership in interfaith dialogue, referencing his historic 2019 signing of the Document on Human Fraternity with the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, which condemned extremism and affirmed the sanctity of life."This document rejected any interpretation of God's teachings as a justification for violence or oppression," the SACC said.Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the Pope's bridge-building efforts between the Roman Catholic and Russian Orthodox Churches, while German Chancellor Olaf Scholz remembered him as "an advocate for the weak, a reconciler, and a warm-hearted person".Other global leaders who sent messages of condolence include French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, U.S. President Joe Biden, and former U.S. President Donald Trump.Pope Francis, who led the Catholic Church for 12 years after his election in 2013, will be remembered for his emphasis on humility, his outreach to the poor and marginalised, and his calls for peace and environmental stewardship.Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced by the Vatican in the coming days, with millions of Catholics around the world expected to join in mourning and prayer.