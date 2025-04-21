Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa mourns Pope Francis

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has joined political and religious leaders around the world in mourning the death of Pope Francis, the head of the Roman Catholic Church, who passed away yesterday at the age of 88 at the Vatican City.

The pontiff, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, succumbed to complications from bilateral pneumonia after being hospitalised for over a month. He had been admitted to the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital on February 14, 2025, with bronchitis, but his condition worsened, and he passed away at 7:35 a.m. on April 20 at his residence, Casa Santa Marta.

The death was officially announced by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber.

"Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow, I must announce the death of our Holy Father, Francis... His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and his church," said Cardinal Farrell.
"We commend his soul to the merciful love of the Triune God."

President Mnangagwa took to social media to express his condolences, describing the Pope as a global beacon of humility and justice.

"I join the world in mourning the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, a man of profound humility who stood for peace, compassion and justice," said President Mnangagwa on X (formerly Twitter).
"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Catholic Church and Catholics across the globe. May his soul rest in eternal peace."

The Apostolic Nunciature in Zimbabwe has opened a condolence book at its Chancery in Mount Pleasant, Harare, which will be accessible to the public from Monday to Thursday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., and again from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

"Let us remain united in prayer," said Apostolic Nuncio Janusz Urbanczyk.
"We invite all Catholic faithful in Zimbabwe to offer prayers to Almighty God for the eternal rest of Pope Francis."

The Archbishop of Bulawayo, Alex Thomas, confirmed that a memorial service will be held in the city, with specific arrangements to be announced soon.

"We are saddened by his passing. A memorial service will be held in Bulawayo once plans are finalised," he said.

Across Africa and the world, tributes continued to pour in. The Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM) praised Pope Francis for his deep connection with the African continent.

"His unwavering commitment to social justice, peace, and the dignity of every human being resonated deeply with Africa's struggles and hopes," SECAM said.

The South African Council of Churches (SACC) highlighted Pope Francis' leadership in interfaith dialogue, referencing his historic 2019 signing of the Document on Human Fraternity with the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, which condemned extremism and affirmed the sanctity of life.

"This document rejected any interpretation of God's teachings as a justification for violence or oppression," the SACC said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the Pope's bridge-building efforts between the Roman Catholic and Russian Orthodox Churches, while German Chancellor Olaf Scholz remembered him as "an advocate for the weak, a reconciler, and a warm-hearted person".

Other global leaders who sent messages of condolence include French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, U.S. President Joe Biden, and former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Pope Francis, who led the Catholic Church for 12 years after his election in 2013, will be remembered for his emphasis on humility, his outreach to the poor and marginalised, and his calls for peace and environmental stewardship.

Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced by the Vatican in the coming days, with millions of Catholics around the world expected to join in mourning and prayer.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

What Is Independence Without Freedom? - UFP

20 mins ago | 14 Views

8 Zimbabwe schools participate at SA sports festival

5 hrs ago | 348 Views

MKP takes on Whites-only settlement Kleinfontein

5 hrs ago | 629 Views

Ramaphosa to appoint Afrikaner as SA ambassador to US

5 hrs ago | 652 Views

Forgotten giants Dembare fall again

6 hrs ago | 270 Views

Fresh US$100m gold scandal rocks treasury as top Zanu-PF ally implicated

6 hrs ago | 1089 Views

Bulawayo parks an eyesore

6 hrs ago | 264 Views

CIO ordered to pay employee US$132,000

6 hrs ago | 820 Views

Bed bugs spread across Harare

6 hrs ago | 862 Views

Notorious armed robbers denied bail

6 hrs ago | 270 Views

Man in dock for killing friend

6 hrs ago | 376 Views

Man in dock for killing friend

6 hrs ago | 218 Views

Harare commodity broker faces theft allegations over US$35,000

6 hrs ago | 106 Views

Bulawayo police urge public to value human life

6 hrs ago | 135 Views

US$950,000 Lupane bridge cost sparks outrage

6 hrs ago | 293 Views

Fear grips Maphisa after mine spillage

6 hrs ago | 179 Views

Ndebele king claimant preaches cultural renaissance

6 hrs ago | 167 Views

Maximum security deployed as Geza calls for 'indefinite' stay away

6 hrs ago | 282 Views

Geza claims military backing in bid to oust Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 348 Views

Mnangagwa acolytes want to butcher Constitution, says Geza

6 hrs ago | 103 Views

Crossing Beitbridge border post a lifeline for many Zimbabweans

6 hrs ago | 148 Views

Man arrested for helping migrants enter South Africa illegally for just R300

6 hrs ago | 262 Views

44 candidates vie for Labour Court judge positions

6 hrs ago | 91 Views

Man kills ex-wife in child custody row

6 hrs ago | 141 Views

Musindo likens Geza to Judas Iscariot

6 hrs ago | 148 Views

PSC warns civil servants against stayaway

6 hrs ago | 100 Views

Violence instigators put on notice

7 hrs ago | 64 Views

Bulawayo ranks second in GDP contribution

7 hrs ago | 120 Views

Tobacco sales rake in US$279m

7 hrs ago | 27 Views

Cholera outbreak confirmed in Gwanda: 1 dead, 3 cases recorded

7 hrs ago | 50 Views

Police warn against disruptions during ZITF amid Geza shutdown calls

7 hrs ago | 73 Views

WATCH: Bribe-taking Harare police officers arrested

7 hrs ago | 130 Views

Geza calls for national shutdown until Mnangagwa vacates office

7 hrs ago | 149 Views

Two Police Officers Arrested Over Viral Bribery Video in Harare

22 hrs ago | 1999 Views

Chiefs, Churches unite to promote religious tourism

21 Apr 2025 at 12:05hrs | 275 Views

Donkey thieves jailed two years

21 Apr 2025 at 12:04hrs | 495 Views

Two women sentenced for robbing drunk man in Plumtree

21 Apr 2025 at 11:58hrs | 820 Views

Man (26) rapes grandmother (50) on Independence day

21 Apr 2025 at 11:53hrs | 1199 Views

Mnangagwa's govt sunk US$10m into chaotic Independence day fete

21 Apr 2025 at 09:08hrs | 959 Views

MPs demand answers on Mnangagwa cash schemes

21 Apr 2025 at 09:07hrs | 1949 Views

Zimbabwe power utility warns over 'bush' electricians

21 Apr 2025 at 09:06hrs | 682 Views

Siblings clash over father's tombstone

21 Apr 2025 at 09:06hrs | 505 Views

Zimbabwe army evicts national hero's disabled widow, children

21 Apr 2025 at 09:05hrs | 933 Views

Zimbabwean ministers visit Rovos-BBR train accident victims

21 Apr 2025 at 09:05hrs | 270 Views

5 years jail for possessing diamonds

21 Apr 2025 at 09:04hrs | 272 Views

Tragic end to beer dispute

21 Apr 2025 at 09:04hrs | 155 Views

Man in court for killing ex-wife

21 Apr 2025 at 09:04hrs | 167 Views

CABS renews US$40m facility to support the Zimbabwe economy

21 Apr 2025 at 09:03hrs | 172 Views

US signals stronger economic engagement with Zimbabwe

21 Apr 2025 at 09:02hrs | 661 Views