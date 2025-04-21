PSC warns civil servants against stayaway

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has issued a firm directive to all civil servants, urging them to report for duty today and tomorrow, and to ignore social media calls for a national stayaway on April 22 and 23. The Commission has described such calls as disruptive and unpatriotic, warning that any attempt to paralyse public service delivery will not be tolerated.In a statement released last night, the PSC condemned messages circulating online, which are allegedly encouraging government workers and citizens to abstain from work and normal activities as part of an orchestrated stayaway."The Commission is confident that Public Servants, who are committed, disciplined and fully aware of their responsibilities, will not be misled by such reckless and disruptive incitements," the statement read.Public servants were reminded of their constitutional duty to serve the people of Zimbabwe with diligence, regardless of external pressures."Public servants are reminded that their core mandate is to serve the people of Zimbabwe faithfully, diligently, and without interruption. The work carried out by the Public Service is vital to the delivery of essential services and the advancement of our national development aspirations, as outlined in Vision 2030."The PSC categorically stated that any participation in the proposed stayaway amounts to insubordination and dereliction of duty, vowing to take decisive disciplinary measures where necessary."Such actions are unpatriotic, undermine national unity, damage the economy, and hinder the collective progress of the nation. The Public Service Commission will not tolerate any conduct that threatens the stability and functionality of public institutions."All public servants, except those on authorised leave, have been instructed to report for duty at their designated workstations and observe normal working hours."Where necessary, public servants are expected to work beyond official hours in fulfilment of their duties. Accounting officers must ensure that attendance registers are accurately completed and submitted. Commission Inspectors will collect these registers daily for compliance monitoring."The PSC encouraged public sector workers to maintain professionalism and loyalty in discharging their duties, calling on all Zimbabweans to contribute to national development."Together, let us uphold the dignity of the Public Service and contribute meaningfully towards building a prosperous, resilient, and united Zimbabwe," the Commission said.Several institutions, including churches, political parties, and business groups, have also distanced themselves from the stayaway calls, which authorities have linked to cyber terrorists allegedly seeking to sow discord and disrupt national progress.Authorities have reiterated that April 22 and 23 remain normal working days and have assured the public that peace and order will be maintained nationwide.