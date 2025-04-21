Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Musindo likens Geza to Judas Iscariot

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Reverend Obadiah Musindo, the president of Destiny for Afrika Network, has fiercely condemned Blessed Geza's call for a nationwide shutdown today and tomorrow, labelling him a "political madman" and a dangerous individual with malicious intentions.

In a scathing statement released yesterday, Rev. Musindo urged "peace-loving Zimbabweans with common sense" to disregard Geza's directive and not allow themselves to be swayed by his "reckless and disruptive" behavior.

Rev. Musindo went further to accuse Geza of being "cursed" and "possessed," claiming that the activist had once admitted to being an "experienced killer," now haunted by the people he allegedly killed. The fiery preacher argued that Geza's violent past makes him a dangerous figure, whose call for disruption should be ignored by "normal Zimbabweans."

"As Zimbabweans, we are neither his children, nor his workers. We don't eat from his pocket," Rev. Musindo declared, emphasizing the independence and resilience of the Zimbabwean people.

He also rejected Geza's call for a national shutdown, urging businesses to remain operational, particularly highlighting the financial strain many Zimbabweans were still recovering from after the Easter holiday. Musindo stressed that many individuals in Zimbabwe were self-employed and could not afford to heed Geza's disruptive message.

"Let him, Geza, shut down the doors of his house," Musindo retorted, further distancing himself from Geza's incitement.

In his statement, Rev. Musindo suggested that Geza was being manipulated by foreign forces, including the United States and the United Kingdom. He claimed these entities were seeking to exploit individuals like Geza after the political failures of figures like the late Morgan Tsvangirai and former CCC leader Nelson Chamisa. Musindo accused Geza of seeking personal financial gain and dismissed him as a "sellout" headed for a "political dustbin."

Drawing a religious parallel, the reverend likened Geza to Judas Iscariot, the biblical figure known for betraying Jesus, suggesting that Geza was betraying national interests for personal benefit. He extended this comparison to other high-profile figures, including exiled former ministers Walter Mzembi and Saviour Kasukuwere, whom he implied were also part of a wider conspiracy to disrupt Zimbabwe's stability.

"Geza is not alone. He is part of a larger network of demons who have found a man to use to cause disruption in this country," Musindo stated, further criticizing the motivations behind the shutdown call.

Rev. Musindo's fiery remarks underscore the growing opposition to Geza's planned shutdown, with many figures from Zimbabwean society voicing strong disapproval. His call to "peace-loving Zimbabweans" aims to delegitimize Geza's influence and encourage the continued operation of businesses and normal life.

The harsh condemnation from Musindo highlights the deep divisions in Zimbabwean society over the current political landscape, with some groups framing Geza's actions as self-serving and disruptive to national progress. As Zimbabweans await the unfolding of events over the next two days, the nation's leaders and citizens remain at odds over the calls for civil disobedience.

Source - The Herald

