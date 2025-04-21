Man kills ex-wife in child custody row

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 31-year-old man from Mabvuku, Prince Ndambi, appeared in court on Saturday facing charges of murder after allegedly killing his ex-wife, Constance Tsitsi Chirwa, in a violent dispute over the custody of their children.Ndambi, who was not asked to plead to the charges, appeared before a Harare magistrate and was advised to apply for bail at the High Court, as he is facing a third-schedule offence.According to the State, the tragic incident occurred on April 3, 2025, when Ndambi went to Chirwa's workplace at 2689 Gletwin, Harare, where she was employed as a housemaid. It is alleged that during a confrontation between the two over the custody of their children, Ndambi became enraged and struck Chirwa on the head multiple times with a hammer. She died at the scene from the severe head injuries.The court was informed that after realizing that his ex-wife was dead, Ndambi dragged her lifeless body and discarded it under a bridge along Poland Road, approximately 200 meters from Mutoko Road, which leads into Gletwin suburb. To prevent the body from being washed away by water, Ndambi allegedly placed a heavy stone, weighing approximately 15 kilograms, on Chirwa's feet before fleeing the scene.The following day, a passerby discovered Chirwa's body, and the matter was reported to the ZRP Highlands. Authorities transported the body to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for a post-mortem.A post-mortem conducted on April 7, 2025, by pathologist Dr. Robert Gullien determined that the cause of death was brain edema, skull fractures, and head trauma.Detectives from the CID Bindura received information linking Ndambi to the crime on April 16, 2025. After following up on the lead, they arrested him in the Cottco area.Ndambi is expected to remain in custody as investigations continue into the tragic death of his former wife. The court proceedings are ongoing, with further developments expected in the coming weeks.