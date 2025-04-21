Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man kills ex-wife in child custody row

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
A 31-year-old man from Mabvuku, Prince Ndambi, appeared in court on Saturday facing charges of murder after allegedly killing his ex-wife, Constance Tsitsi Chirwa, in a violent dispute over the custody of their children.

Ndambi, who was not asked to plead to the charges, appeared before a Harare magistrate and was advised to apply for bail at the High Court, as he is facing a third-schedule offence.

According to the State, the tragic incident occurred on April 3, 2025, when Ndambi went to Chirwa's workplace at 2689 Gletwin, Harare, where she was employed as a housemaid. It is alleged that during a confrontation between the two over the custody of their children, Ndambi became enraged and struck Chirwa on the head multiple times with a hammer. She died at the scene from the severe head injuries.

The court was informed that after realizing that his ex-wife was dead, Ndambi dragged her lifeless body and discarded it under a bridge along Poland Road, approximately 200 meters from Mutoko Road, which leads into Gletwin suburb. To prevent the body from being washed away by water, Ndambi allegedly placed a heavy stone, weighing approximately 15 kilograms, on Chirwa's feet before fleeing the scene.

The following day, a passerby discovered Chirwa's body, and the matter was reported to the ZRP Highlands. Authorities transported the body to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for a post-mortem.

A post-mortem conducted on April 7, 2025, by pathologist Dr. Robert Gullien determined that the cause of death was brain edema, skull fractures, and head trauma.

Detectives from the CID Bindura received information linking Ndambi to the crime on April 16, 2025. After following up on the lead, they arrested him in the Cottco area.

Ndambi is expected to remain in custody as investigations continue into the tragic death of his former wife. The court proceedings are ongoing, with further developments expected in the coming weeks.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Custody, #Row, #Kill

Comments


Must Read

8 Zimbabwe schools participate at SA sports festival

4 hrs ago | 327 Views

MKP takes on Whites-only settlement Kleinfontein

4 hrs ago | 585 Views

Ramaphosa to appoint Afrikaner as SA ambassador to US

5 hrs ago | 610 Views

Forgotten giants Dembare fall again

5 hrs ago | 248 Views

Fresh US$100m gold scandal rocks treasury as top Zanu-PF ally implicated

5 hrs ago | 940 Views

Bulawayo parks an eyesore

5 hrs ago | 234 Views

CIO ordered to pay employee US$132,000

5 hrs ago | 769 Views

Bed bugs spread across Harare

5 hrs ago | 775 Views

Notorious armed robbers denied bail

5 hrs ago | 247 Views

Man in dock for killing friend

5 hrs ago | 367 Views

Man in dock for killing friend

6 hrs ago | 206 Views

Harare commodity broker faces theft allegations over US$35,000

6 hrs ago | 103 Views

Bulawayo police urge public to value human life

6 hrs ago | 133 Views

US$950,000 Lupane bridge cost sparks outrage

6 hrs ago | 278 Views

Fear grips Maphisa after mine spillage

6 hrs ago | 174 Views

Ndebele king claimant preaches cultural renaissance

6 hrs ago | 160 Views

Maximum security deployed as Geza calls for 'indefinite' stay away

6 hrs ago | 277 Views

Geza claims military backing in bid to oust Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 342 Views

Mnangagwa acolytes want to butcher Constitution, says Geza

6 hrs ago | 101 Views

Crossing Beitbridge border post a lifeline for many Zimbabweans

6 hrs ago | 141 Views

Man arrested for helping migrants enter South Africa illegally for just R300

6 hrs ago | 248 Views

44 candidates vie for Labour Court judge positions

6 hrs ago | 87 Views

Musindo likens Geza to Judas Iscariot

6 hrs ago | 139 Views

PSC warns civil servants against stayaway

6 hrs ago | 97 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Pope Francis

6 hrs ago | 61 Views

Violence instigators put on notice

6 hrs ago | 64 Views

Bulawayo ranks second in GDP contribution

6 hrs ago | 117 Views

Tobacco sales rake in US$279m

6 hrs ago | 27 Views

Cholera outbreak confirmed in Gwanda: 1 dead, 3 cases recorded

6 hrs ago | 48 Views

Police warn against disruptions during ZITF amid Geza shutdown calls

6 hrs ago | 73 Views

WATCH: Bribe-taking Harare police officers arrested

6 hrs ago | 124 Views

Geza calls for national shutdown until Mnangagwa vacates office

6 hrs ago | 145 Views

Two Police Officers Arrested Over Viral Bribery Video in Harare

22 hrs ago | 1988 Views

Chiefs, Churches unite to promote religious tourism

21 Apr 2025 at 12:05hrs | 274 Views

Donkey thieves jailed two years

21 Apr 2025 at 12:04hrs | 490 Views

Two women sentenced for robbing drunk man in Plumtree

21 Apr 2025 at 11:58hrs | 813 Views

Man (26) rapes grandmother (50) on Independence day

21 Apr 2025 at 11:53hrs | 1189 Views

Mnangagwa's govt sunk US$10m into chaotic Independence day fete

21 Apr 2025 at 09:08hrs | 957 Views

MPs demand answers on Mnangagwa cash schemes

21 Apr 2025 at 09:07hrs | 1944 Views

Zimbabwe power utility warns over 'bush' electricians

21 Apr 2025 at 09:06hrs | 677 Views

Siblings clash over father's tombstone

21 Apr 2025 at 09:06hrs | 503 Views

Zimbabwe army evicts national hero's disabled widow, children

21 Apr 2025 at 09:05hrs | 921 Views

Zimbabwean ministers visit Rovos-BBR train accident victims

21 Apr 2025 at 09:05hrs | 263 Views

5 years jail for possessing diamonds

21 Apr 2025 at 09:04hrs | 270 Views

Tragic end to beer dispute

21 Apr 2025 at 09:04hrs | 154 Views

Man in court for killing ex-wife

21 Apr 2025 at 09:04hrs | 166 Views

CABS renews US$40m facility to support the Zimbabwe economy

21 Apr 2025 at 09:03hrs | 172 Views

US signals stronger economic engagement with Zimbabwe

21 Apr 2025 at 09:02hrs | 656 Views

Tagwirei tipped for Zanu-PF Central Committee role

21 Apr 2025 at 09:00hrs | 297 Views