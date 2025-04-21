Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

44 candidates vie for Labour Court judge positions

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
A total of 44 candidates shortlisted for interviews to fill eight vacant judicial positions at the Labour Court have successfully completed the first stage of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) selection process.

The initial phase, which involved a written test, was conducted to ensure a transparent and merit-based appointment process for the new judges. According to JSC spokesperson Mr. Daniel Nemukuyu, 44 out of the 46 candidates shortlisted participated in the written examination, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing search for judicial officers to serve at the Labour Court.

"We are pleased to announce the successful completion of the first stage of interviews aimed at selecting eight new judges for the Labour Court," Mr. Nemukuyu said in a statement.

"On Monday, a total of 44 candidates participated in the written test, demonstrating a high level of interest and commitment to serving in this important capacity."

The written tests are currently being marked, with results expected to be released shortly. Those who pass the written examination will advance to the next stage, which involves oral public interviews. These interviews will be live-streamed, although the exact date for the broadcasts has yet to be confirmed.

"We appreciate the dedication of all participants and look forward to the next steps in this crucial selection process," Mr. Nemukuyu added, expressing gratitude to all candidates involved.

The JSC, responsible for overseeing the administration of justice and the appointment of judicial officers in Zimbabwe, conducted the shortlisting process last week as part of its ongoing efforts to maintain high standards of judicial competence and integrity. The process adheres to the Constitution of Zimbabwe and the Judicial Service (Code of Ethics) Regulations, 2012, ensuring transparency and legal compliance in judicial appointments.

"The shortlisted candidates and the upcoming public interviews represent a critical phase in strengthening the Labour Court and enhancing the country's legal system," said Mr. Nemukuyu. "These efforts aim to ensure that the Judiciary is equipped with skilled and competent individuals capable of delivering justice effectively and impartially."

The selection process is expected to continue with the public interviews, which will further narrow down the pool of candidates before the final appointments are made.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

What Is Independence Without Freedom? - UFP

20 mins ago | 14 Views

8 Zimbabwe schools participate at SA sports festival

5 hrs ago | 348 Views

MKP takes on Whites-only settlement Kleinfontein

5 hrs ago | 629 Views

Ramaphosa to appoint Afrikaner as SA ambassador to US

5 hrs ago | 650 Views

Forgotten giants Dembare fall again

6 hrs ago | 270 Views

Fresh US$100m gold scandal rocks treasury as top Zanu-PF ally implicated

6 hrs ago | 1089 Views

Bulawayo parks an eyesore

6 hrs ago | 264 Views

CIO ordered to pay employee US$132,000

6 hrs ago | 820 Views

Bed bugs spread across Harare

6 hrs ago | 862 Views

Notorious armed robbers denied bail

6 hrs ago | 270 Views

Man in dock for killing friend

6 hrs ago | 376 Views

Man in dock for killing friend

6 hrs ago | 218 Views

Harare commodity broker faces theft allegations over US$35,000

6 hrs ago | 106 Views

Bulawayo police urge public to value human life

6 hrs ago | 135 Views

US$950,000 Lupane bridge cost sparks outrage

6 hrs ago | 293 Views

Fear grips Maphisa after mine spillage

6 hrs ago | 179 Views

Ndebele king claimant preaches cultural renaissance

6 hrs ago | 167 Views

Maximum security deployed as Geza calls for 'indefinite' stay away

6 hrs ago | 282 Views

Geza claims military backing in bid to oust Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 348 Views

Mnangagwa acolytes want to butcher Constitution, says Geza

6 hrs ago | 103 Views

Crossing Beitbridge border post a lifeline for many Zimbabweans

6 hrs ago | 148 Views

Man arrested for helping migrants enter South Africa illegally for just R300

6 hrs ago | 261 Views

Man kills ex-wife in child custody row

6 hrs ago | 141 Views

Musindo likens Geza to Judas Iscariot

6 hrs ago | 148 Views

PSC warns civil servants against stayaway

6 hrs ago | 100 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Pope Francis

6 hrs ago | 63 Views

Violence instigators put on notice

7 hrs ago | 64 Views

Bulawayo ranks second in GDP contribution

7 hrs ago | 120 Views

Tobacco sales rake in US$279m

7 hrs ago | 27 Views

Cholera outbreak confirmed in Gwanda: 1 dead, 3 cases recorded

7 hrs ago | 50 Views

Police warn against disruptions during ZITF amid Geza shutdown calls

7 hrs ago | 73 Views

WATCH: Bribe-taking Harare police officers arrested

7 hrs ago | 130 Views

Geza calls for national shutdown until Mnangagwa vacates office

7 hrs ago | 149 Views

Two Police Officers Arrested Over Viral Bribery Video in Harare

22 hrs ago | 1999 Views

Chiefs, Churches unite to promote religious tourism

21 Apr 2025 at 12:05hrs | 275 Views

Donkey thieves jailed two years

21 Apr 2025 at 12:04hrs | 495 Views

Two women sentenced for robbing drunk man in Plumtree

21 Apr 2025 at 11:58hrs | 820 Views

Man (26) rapes grandmother (50) on Independence day

21 Apr 2025 at 11:53hrs | 1199 Views

Mnangagwa's govt sunk US$10m into chaotic Independence day fete

21 Apr 2025 at 09:08hrs | 959 Views

MPs demand answers on Mnangagwa cash schemes

21 Apr 2025 at 09:07hrs | 1949 Views

Zimbabwe power utility warns over 'bush' electricians

21 Apr 2025 at 09:06hrs | 682 Views

Siblings clash over father's tombstone

21 Apr 2025 at 09:06hrs | 505 Views

Zimbabwe army evicts national hero's disabled widow, children

21 Apr 2025 at 09:05hrs | 933 Views

Zimbabwean ministers visit Rovos-BBR train accident victims

21 Apr 2025 at 09:05hrs | 270 Views

5 years jail for possessing diamonds

21 Apr 2025 at 09:04hrs | 272 Views

Tragic end to beer dispute

21 Apr 2025 at 09:04hrs | 155 Views

Man in court for killing ex-wife

21 Apr 2025 at 09:04hrs | 167 Views

CABS renews US$40m facility to support the Zimbabwe economy

21 Apr 2025 at 09:03hrs | 172 Views

US signals stronger economic engagement with Zimbabwe

21 Apr 2025 at 09:02hrs | 661 Views