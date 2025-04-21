44 candidates vie for Labour Court judge positions

News / National

by Staff reporter

A total of 44 candidates shortlisted for interviews to fill eight vacant judicial positions at the Labour Court have successfully completed the first stage of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) selection process.The initial phase, which involved a written test, was conducted to ensure a transparent and merit-based appointment process for the new judges. According to JSC spokesperson Mr. Daniel Nemukuyu, 44 out of the 46 candidates shortlisted participated in the written examination, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing search for judicial officers to serve at the Labour Court."We are pleased to announce the successful completion of the first stage of interviews aimed at selecting eight new judges for the Labour Court," Mr. Nemukuyu said in a statement."On Monday, a total of 44 candidates participated in the written test, demonstrating a high level of interest and commitment to serving in this important capacity."The written tests are currently being marked, with results expected to be released shortly. Those who pass the written examination will advance to the next stage, which involves oral public interviews. These interviews will be live-streamed, although the exact date for the broadcasts has yet to be confirmed."We appreciate the dedication of all participants and look forward to the next steps in this crucial selection process," Mr. Nemukuyu added, expressing gratitude to all candidates involved.The JSC, responsible for overseeing the administration of justice and the appointment of judicial officers in Zimbabwe, conducted the shortlisting process last week as part of its ongoing efforts to maintain high standards of judicial competence and integrity. The process adheres to the Constitution of Zimbabwe and the Judicial Service (Code of Ethics) Regulations, 2012, ensuring transparency and legal compliance in judicial appointments."The shortlisted candidates and the upcoming public interviews represent a critical phase in strengthening the Labour Court and enhancing the country's legal system," said Mr. Nemukuyu. "These efforts aim to ensure that the Judiciary is equipped with skilled and competent individuals capable of delivering justice effectively and impartially."The selection process is expected to continue with the public interviews, which will further narrow down the pool of candidates before the final appointments are made.