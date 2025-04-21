Mnangagwa acolytes want to butcher Constitution, says Geza

News / National

by Staff reporter

War veteran Blessed ‘Bombshell' Runesu Geza has launched a scathing attack on Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda, Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, and Prosecutor General Virginia Mabiza, accusing them of plotting to "butcher" Zimbabwe's Constitution by repealing Section 328 to extend the presidential term limit until 2030.Geza, who has been in hiding following his calls for the removal of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, alleges that the trio is attempting to bypass a public referendum and instead use the ruling party's two-thirds majority in Parliament to amend the Constitution."The situation in our country has reached another level," Geza stated. "After our address on Saturday 19 April 2025, progressive forces within the security sector have revealed even more alarming information regarding the continued plunder of our national Treasury by Mnangagwa and his associates."He claims that these "progressive forces" are disclosing details of the government's alleged daily mismanagement, including the collapse of public services such as healthcare, decaying infrastructure, and the capture of the judiciary. Geza argues that, in response, the government is attempting to extend Mnangagwa's rule beyond its current limit through constitutional amendments."The plans to extend the presidential term to 2030, and to extend the life of Parliament from five to seven years, are being secretly advanced. They plan to repeal Section 328 of the Constitution to pave the way for these changes," Geza said.Geza further alleged that the three officials are using their two-thirds majority in Parliament to push the amendments through without consulting the public through a referendum, a process that is constitutionally required for such major changes."They are planning to submit these proposals to Cabinet next week for approval, and from there, they will be sent to Parliament for approval, with the Zanu-PF two-thirds majority ensuring that the amendments will pass despite public opposition," Geza stated. "Even if the public resists, they will push ahead and adopt the amendments in Parliament."In a particularly fiery condemnation, Geza claimed that Mudenda, Ziyambi, and Mabiza have bribed judges to dismiss any legal challenges aimed at blocking the proposed constitutional changes. He accused them of "criminally mutilating the Constitution" to further entrench their control over the country."Ziyambi Ziyambi, Mudenda, and Mabiza, we are watching you. Your time will come. We will not let you butcher our Constitution," Geza declared. "You are trying to loot the Constitution just as you have looted our national resources. We know you have met with judges and ordered them to dismiss any court applications that seek to protect our Constitution."Geza, who has also called for a national shutdown starting on April 22 until Mnangagwa exits office, vowed that Zimbabweans would not allow the political elite to extend their power indefinitely.The allegations made by Geza come amidst rising tensions in Zimbabwe over issues of governance, economic decline, and political instability. As the political landscape continues to shift, his accusations have added fuel to the ongoing debate about the legitimacy of the current government's actions and the future of Zimbabwe's Constitution.