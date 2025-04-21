Geza claims military backing in bid to oust Mnangagwa

News / National

by Staff reporter

Expelled Zanu-PF Central Committee member and war veteran Blessed Geza has claimed he is receiving support from elements within Zimbabwe's security apparatus, including the armed forces, in his campaign to remove President Emmerson Mnangagwa from office.Geza, who is currently a person of interest to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), has alleged that Mnangagwa's administration is rife with corruption, tribalism, and cronyism. To bolster his claims of military support, he has been appearing in military attire while delivering statements from an undisclosed location.Despite these claims, the Zimbabwean army has distanced itself from Geza's actions. Following his first online address, the military issued a statement denouncing individuals who misuse military uniforms, asserting that such actions undermine the discipline of the armed forces.In a video posted to his YouTube and X accounts on Monday morning, Geza reiterated his call for President Mnangagwa to step down, stating that his efforts were being backed by what he described as "progressive elements" within the senior ranks of the security establishment."I have engaged in extensive consultations and received guidance and instructions from progressive elements within the senior echelons of the security apparatus. We have reached an accord: progressive units within the security forces will be deployed nationwide to assist the populace in their efforts to remove Mnangagwa and his criminal cabal," Geza proclaimed.Geza's statements further claimed that the security forces would be used to exert pressure on Mnangagwa and his inner circle, which he referred to as a "criminal cabal," to force the president to relinquish power. He asserted that the military would also take action against those close to Mnangagwa, whom he accused of being unfit for office due to the president's alleged ill-health."This stay-away will be accompanied by precisely calibrated strategic actions undertaken by progressive members of the security sector to exert maximum pressure on Mnangagwa and his inner circle to relinquish power forthwith," Geza said. "All progressive elements within the security sector have received unequivocal instructions to arrest on sight all members of the inner circle cabal."Geza's calls for the president's removal have sparked widespread debate, with some members of the public voicing support for his actions, while others have condemned his tactics, citing the potential for further instability in the country. As tensions rise, Zimbabwe's political landscape remains volatile, with ongoing questions regarding the government's handling of political dissent and the use of security forces in domestic affairs.The ZRP and the military are reportedly keeping close watch on Geza, whose whereabouts remain unknown as he continues to make bold statements online, positioning himself as a central figure in the growing movement against Mnangagwa's administration.