Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Geza claims military backing in bid to oust Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
Expelled Zanu-PF Central Committee member and war veteran Blessed Geza has claimed he is receiving support from elements within Zimbabwe's security apparatus, including the armed forces, in his campaign to remove President Emmerson Mnangagwa from office.

Geza, who is currently a person of interest to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), has alleged that Mnangagwa's administration is rife with corruption, tribalism, and cronyism. To bolster his claims of military support, he has been appearing in military attire while delivering statements from an undisclosed location.

Despite these claims, the Zimbabwean army has distanced itself from Geza's actions. Following his first online address, the military issued a statement denouncing individuals who misuse military uniforms, asserting that such actions undermine the discipline of the armed forces.

In a video posted to his YouTube and X accounts on Monday morning, Geza reiterated his call for President Mnangagwa to step down, stating that his efforts were being backed by what he described as "progressive elements" within the senior ranks of the security establishment.

"I have engaged in extensive consultations and received guidance and instructions from progressive elements within the senior echelons of the security apparatus. We have reached an accord: progressive units within the security forces will be deployed nationwide to assist the populace in their efforts to remove Mnangagwa and his criminal cabal," Geza proclaimed.

Geza's statements further claimed that the security forces would be used to exert pressure on Mnangagwa and his inner circle, which he referred to as a "criminal cabal," to force the president to relinquish power. He asserted that the military would also take action against those close to Mnangagwa, whom he accused of being unfit for office due to the president's alleged ill-health.

"This stay-away will be accompanied by precisely calibrated strategic actions undertaken by progressive members of the security sector to exert maximum pressure on Mnangagwa and his inner circle to relinquish power forthwith," Geza said. "All progressive elements within the security sector have received unequivocal instructions to arrest on sight all members of the inner circle cabal."

Geza's calls for the president's removal have sparked widespread debate, with some members of the public voicing support for his actions, while others have condemned his tactics, citing the potential for further instability in the country. As tensions rise, Zimbabwe's political landscape remains volatile, with ongoing questions regarding the government's handling of political dissent and the use of security forces in domestic affairs.

The ZRP and the military are reportedly keeping close watch on Geza, whose whereabouts remain unknown as he continues to make bold statements online, positioning himself as a central figure in the growing movement against Mnangagwa's administration.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

What Is Independence Without Freedom? - UFP

15 mins ago | 11 Views

8 Zimbabwe schools participate at SA sports festival

4 hrs ago | 346 Views

MKP takes on Whites-only settlement Kleinfontein

5 hrs ago | 616 Views

Ramaphosa to appoint Afrikaner as SA ambassador to US

5 hrs ago | 645 Views

Forgotten giants Dembare fall again

6 hrs ago | 265 Views

Fresh US$100m gold scandal rocks treasury as top Zanu-PF ally implicated

6 hrs ago | 1060 Views

Bulawayo parks an eyesore

6 hrs ago | 252 Views

CIO ordered to pay employee US$132,000

6 hrs ago | 809 Views

Bed bugs spread across Harare

6 hrs ago | 850 Views

Notorious armed robbers denied bail

6 hrs ago | 267 Views

Man in dock for killing friend

6 hrs ago | 376 Views

Man in dock for killing friend

6 hrs ago | 217 Views

Harare commodity broker faces theft allegations over US$35,000

6 hrs ago | 105 Views

Bulawayo police urge public to value human life

6 hrs ago | 134 Views

US$950,000 Lupane bridge cost sparks outrage

6 hrs ago | 292 Views

Fear grips Maphisa after mine spillage

6 hrs ago | 179 Views

Ndebele king claimant preaches cultural renaissance

6 hrs ago | 167 Views

Maximum security deployed as Geza calls for 'indefinite' stay away

6 hrs ago | 280 Views

Mnangagwa acolytes want to butcher Constitution, says Geza

6 hrs ago | 103 Views

Crossing Beitbridge border post a lifeline for many Zimbabweans

6 hrs ago | 144 Views

Man arrested for helping migrants enter South Africa illegally for just R300

6 hrs ago | 261 Views

44 candidates vie for Labour Court judge positions

6 hrs ago | 91 Views

Man kills ex-wife in child custody row

6 hrs ago | 140 Views

Musindo likens Geza to Judas Iscariot

6 hrs ago | 147 Views

PSC warns civil servants against stayaway

6 hrs ago | 99 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Pope Francis

6 hrs ago | 63 Views

Violence instigators put on notice

6 hrs ago | 64 Views

Bulawayo ranks second in GDP contribution

6 hrs ago | 119 Views

Tobacco sales rake in US$279m

6 hrs ago | 27 Views

Cholera outbreak confirmed in Gwanda: 1 dead, 3 cases recorded

6 hrs ago | 50 Views

Police warn against disruptions during ZITF amid Geza shutdown calls

7 hrs ago | 73 Views

WATCH: Bribe-taking Harare police officers arrested

7 hrs ago | 130 Views

Geza calls for national shutdown until Mnangagwa vacates office

7 hrs ago | 148 Views

Two Police Officers Arrested Over Viral Bribery Video in Harare

22 hrs ago | 1997 Views

Chiefs, Churches unite to promote religious tourism

21 Apr 2025 at 12:05hrs | 275 Views

Donkey thieves jailed two years

21 Apr 2025 at 12:04hrs | 494 Views

Two women sentenced for robbing drunk man in Plumtree

21 Apr 2025 at 11:58hrs | 820 Views

Man (26) rapes grandmother (50) on Independence day

21 Apr 2025 at 11:53hrs | 1198 Views

Mnangagwa's govt sunk US$10m into chaotic Independence day fete

21 Apr 2025 at 09:08hrs | 959 Views

MPs demand answers on Mnangagwa cash schemes

21 Apr 2025 at 09:07hrs | 1948 Views

Zimbabwe power utility warns over 'bush' electricians

21 Apr 2025 at 09:06hrs | 682 Views

Siblings clash over father's tombstone

21 Apr 2025 at 09:06hrs | 505 Views

Zimbabwe army evicts national hero's disabled widow, children

21 Apr 2025 at 09:05hrs | 928 Views

Zimbabwean ministers visit Rovos-BBR train accident victims

21 Apr 2025 at 09:05hrs | 270 Views

5 years jail for possessing diamonds

21 Apr 2025 at 09:04hrs | 272 Views

Tragic end to beer dispute

21 Apr 2025 at 09:04hrs | 155 Views

Man in court for killing ex-wife

21 Apr 2025 at 09:04hrs | 167 Views

CABS renews US$40m facility to support the Zimbabwe economy

21 Apr 2025 at 09:03hrs | 172 Views

US signals stronger economic engagement with Zimbabwe

21 Apr 2025 at 09:02hrs | 660 Views