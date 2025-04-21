Maximum security deployed as Geza calls for 'indefinite' stay away

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has ramped up security across the country in response to war veteran Blessed Geza's call for a nationwide stay away, scheduled for April 22 and 23, 2025, with the potential for an indefinite extension.Geza, who has been vocal in his opposition to President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration, announced the initial stay away via his social media platforms last week. However, in a recent update, he extended the protest indefinitely, in a bid to force Mnangagwa to resign. The call for an indefinite shutdown has led to heightened concerns about potential disruptions to daily activities and the economy.In a statement issued by ZRP Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the police confirmed the deployment of substantial resources to ensure that the public can continue with their socio-economic activities without interference. Nyathi stressed the importance of maintaining order and security across various sectors, including the Central Business Districts, residential areas, industrial zones, and other public spaces."The Zimbabwe Republic Police is prepared to ensure that the public is free to engage in all socio-economic activities without fear, intimidation, threats, or harassment on April 22 and 23, 2025," Nyathi said.He added that police officers would be stationed throughout the country to effectively maintain law and order, with a particular focus on preventing disruptions to traffic and public movement."The police will arrest anyone who interferes with the smooth flow of traffic and the movement of the public," Nyathi warned.Geza, who was expelled from the Zanu-PF Central Committee, has been actively using his X and YouTube platforms to call for protests and civil disobedience against the government. His actions have prompted the police to issue strong warnings against any form of violence or disruption, including the misuse of social media to spread chaos.The ZRP has also issued a cautionary statement about the misuse of social media, urging the public to "totally disregard social media postings meant to cause chaos and alarm in the country." The police have vowed to take swift action against any individuals found inciting violence or attempting to disrupt public order.In addition to the increased security measures in urban areas, the police have pledged to ensure the safety of exhibitors and attendees at the 65th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo, which began on Sunday."The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that it is ready to conduct its constitutional mandate without fear or favour. Any instigators of violence or disruption of the normal operation of the economy will be dealt with severely," Nyathi added.He urged members of the public to report any individuals involved in instigating violence or unlawful activities, emphasizing the role of citizens in maintaining peace and order during the critical period.As Zimbabwe braces for the potential impact of the nationwide stay away, the ZRP's efforts to maintain law and order will be under close scrutiny, as the country navigates the tensions sparked by Geza's campaign and the ongoing political unrest.