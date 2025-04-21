Latest News Editor's Choice


Ndebele king claimant preaches cultural renaissance

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
In an exclusive interview, Ndebele King claimant, Bulelani Khumalo, has reiterated the importance of reviving Ndebele culture and called on political figures to respect and support the traditional efforts underway in Matabeleland and beyond.

King Bulelani, who has been at the forefront of cultural restoration efforts, expressed concern over the tensions that occasionally arise between cultural custodians and political leaders. He made it clear that the revival of Ndebele culture is not a political movement but a genuine attempt to preserve and promote cultural heritage.

"We are not doing politics; we are just doing our culture," said the King. "It's our wish that politicians must remain calm when we are reviving culture. At times we feel there's an overlap, but we're just focused on preserving our traditions."

The king outlined the mobilization programs currently being carried out, targeting young boys, teenage girls, and warriors in the region. These programs aim to instill cultural values and identity in the youth from an early age, ensuring that traditions are passed on for generations to come.

"We are mobilizing warriors, teenage girls, and young boys to ensure we revive our culture through engaging them at a young age," he explained. "The most vibrant places in our program include Insuza, Tsholotsho, Binga, Chiredzi, and Plumtree. Although we don't have warriors in Plumtree yet, we are working on that."

The King emphasized the importance of nurturing cultural values while elders still have the chance to pass them on, ensuring that these traditions do not disappear with their generation.

"We are catching them young because we don't want this to die with us," King Bulelani said. "We're now old, and we want to plant these values for the younger generation to carry forward."

Beyond cultural preservation, King Bulelani's initiative also seeks to identify and support the talents of youth, particularly in arts, academics, and sports. He hopes that with the right funding, these young individuals can achieve their dreams and make a living from their talents.

"In that way, we will also see the talents these children have, and once we get funding, we will assist them through sponsorship," he added.

However, the King expressed his frustration with the academic performance and lack of representation of local youth in national sports.

"We are not happy with the performance in our schools," he said. "The pass rates are not encouraging. We also don't see our children in national squads, whether for soccer or any other sports event in the country."

Drawing inspiration from the success of Ndebele sports icons like Peter Ndlovu, the King highlighted the importance of nurturing local talent to open life-changing opportunities for young people in the region.

"Once we get funding, it's our wish to help these children fulfill their dreams and create opportunities that will sustain them," he explained. "This reminds me of Peter Ndlovu and others whose talents took them far. We want the same for these young children."

Looking ahead, King Bulelani emphasized the importance of the upcoming Mhlahlandlela memorial event scheduled for September 6. The event, which honors King Mzilikazi, the founder of the Mthwakazi nation, will be a significant occasion for the region's cultural revival efforts.

"This year, the event will be very big," he said. "We also urge the people of Mthwakazi to stand up and support issues to do with their culture and tradition."

In closing, King Bulelani made an impassioned plea to the broader Mthwakazi community to take responsibility for the revival of their cultural heritage.

"When things are like this and people don't care, it's not good," he said. "I am requesting that we stand up and support each other."

As traditional leaders continue to spearhead these programs, their focus remains clear: to restore pride, dignity, and opportunity to the people of Mthwakazi - beginning with the youth.

Source - southern eye

