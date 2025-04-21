Latest News Editor's Choice


Fear grips Maphisa after mine spillage

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
The usually calm and serene community of Maphisa in Matobo District is currently on edge following a suspected chemical spillage from the Nevada 24 Mine dump site that has led to the contamination of the Mazayi River and raised serious concerns about water safety in the region.

Locals began noticing an alarming number of dead fish floating along the river after the recent rains, triggering widespread fear among residents. The Mazayi River, which runs close to the Antelope Dam, the main water source for the community, is now at the center of environmental concerns. Locals suspect the contamination could be cyanide, a highly toxic chemical commonly used in mining processes.

In a bid to trace the source of the contamination, Mahetshe village headman Shakespeare Ndlovu, his assistant, and Ward 19 Councillor Nqobizitha Ngwenya (CCC) led the Southern Eye on Sunday crew on a tour of the affected area. Along the banks of the river, they observed dead fish floating in the green-tinged water, and the riverbed was coated with a thick layer of sludge. Cattle were seen drinking from the polluted stream, adding to the grim picture of the unfolding environmental crisis.

"We are standing next to the spillway of the Antelope Dam and Mazayi River, which we believe brought the contamination," said Councillor Ngwenya. "The water that killed the fish didn't come from the Antelope Dam but from the Mazayi River. We traced the contamination upstream and found sludge, which we suspect is the source. If it rains again, the situation will worsen."

As the inspection continued, Ngwenya pointed out the abnormal greenish tint in the water. "We are not used to this colour in this river. Something is not right," he said, stressing that the water should be clear and clean. The contamination trail led directly to the Nevada 24 Mine dump site, where sludge was seen spilling toward the river.

Ngwenya expressed concern about the apparent failure in environmental assessment procedures. "We need to see the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report," he said. "If it was properly done, it should have noted that any spillage would affect the Mazayi River. We are still vulnerable. More rains could wash more sludge into the river. It's unacceptable and needs urgent rectification."

Until an official report is released by the Environmental Management Agency (EMA), Ngwenya urged locals to be cautious. "We advise people not to drink from the Mazayi River and not to let their children swim there," he added. "If livestock die mysteriously, it may be linked to this. We don't want to face a medical emergency when our hospitals are already overwhelmed."

Headman Shakespeare Ndlovu echoed Ngwenya's concerns. "EMA and the Zimbabwe National Water Authority visited the area, but we are still waiting for answers. Our community is scared," Ndlovu said.

A local villager voiced frustration over long-ignored warnings. "When we raised concerns about these mines, we were brushed off. Now look," the villager said angrily. "The contamination can affect areas downstream, like Tshelanyemba. We need prevention, not regrets."

Environmental watchdogs have weighed in, calling for stricter enforcement of mining regulations. Anglistone Sibanda, CEO of the Africa Carbon Markets Forum (ACMF), condemned the incident as a result of negligence. "This recklessness threatens biodiversity, livestock, and human life," Sibanda said. "We urge regulators to work with civil society to find lasting solutions."

Farai Maguwu from the Centre for Natural Resource Governance also highlighted the dangers of unregulated mining. "What we see in Mazayi is the same tragedy we saw at Lake Chivero and in Zambezi Valley," Maguwu said. "EMA must be empowered to act independently and effectively."

However, Nevada 24 Mine has distanced itself from the allegations. One of the mine's directors, Muchineripi Garufu, denied any wrongdoing. "We operate under the guidelines of EMA and the Ministry of Mines," Garufu said. "As for the incident raised, we distance ourselves from it. We have never heard of any spillage or dam break since January 2025. We tested the water from upstream, midstream, and downstream, and the results came back negative for cyanide contamination. We have never witnessed or heard of any deaths of animals from drinking water from that stream."

EMA's provincial manager for Matabeleland South, Decent Ndlovu, confirmed that investigations are ongoing. "At the moment, we don't know what caused the death of the fish," Ndlovu said. "We have conducted investigations and taken samples from the affected areas, including the dumps near the mine, to check for contamination."

The situation in Maphisa remains tense as the community awaits answers. Local residents are urging authorities to act swiftly to address the contamination, protect their water sources, and prevent further environmental and health risks.

Source - southern eye
