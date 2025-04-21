Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

US$950,000 Lupane bridge cost sparks outrage

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
The recent commissioning of the US$950,000 Somgolo Bridge in Lupane has sparked significant outrage, with various stakeholders expressing concerns over the exorbitant cost and calling for a probe into the tender process.

The bridge, which was completed after nearly two decades of delays, was officially opened by Matabeleland Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Richard Moyo. While the completion of the bridge has been hailed as a positive development for the region, which has long struggled with infrastructure challenges, the steep cost has raised questions about transparency, pricing, and the quality of work.

Retired educationist Ben Moyo expressed doubts over the quality of the construction and questioned the tendering process. "We need to interrogate the tender process and the final adjudication," Moyo told Southern Eye. "Infrastructure is welcome for a region starved of such, but given our experience with the quality of work done by the new dispensation, I remain sceptical about the durability of the bridge."

Thembelani Dube, Deputy Chairperson of the Rural Community Empowerment Trust, acknowledged that the bridge was long overdue but emphasized the need for local community involvement in the planning stages of such projects. "If the project is now complete, we appreciate the initiative to help alleviate the challenges faced by the community. However, there is a need for the responsible agency and ministry to apprise the residents on the total costs vis-a-vis the output, especially if people have queries," Dube stated.

Vivian Siziba, the Secretary for Zapu in Bulawayo, expressed concerns about the project's pricing and workmanship. "I cannot rule out overpricing and perhaps poor workmanship on the project. If my suspicion is correct, we are not getting anywhere with this kind of reckless fiscal behavior," Siziba said. "How many proposed infrastructural projects of this nature are going to be completed, especially when we take into consideration that the government is failing to maintain the existing road network?"

Public policy researcher and leader of the Freedom Alliance party, Samukele Hadebe, questioned the delay in the project's completion, which began in 2005 but was stalled due to a lack of funding. "Construction taking that long will logically cost much more, but could even compromise quality control with piecemeal work over a decade or more. This could be detrimental to safety, yet local leaders are praising this loudly," Hadebe said. He also highlighted the ongoing economic marginalization of the Matabeleland region, which he believes played a role in the delayed project.

Despite these concerns, the government has defended the investment, asserting that the bridge is already bringing significant benefits to the region. Minister Moyo stated at the commissioning ceremony that the bridge, which improves access to Lupane Centre, is a key component of the second republic's infrastructural development drive. He explained that it enables safer and faster travel for both residents and businesses, particularly benefiting the local forestry and safari sectors.

"The construction of this bridge started in 2005 and was met with challenges, but after substantial allocations from the second republic, this bridge became a reality," Moyo said, adding that the government also funded the construction of the 20-kilometre Somgolo Road for an additional US$650,000 to further improve rural access.

Lupane East legislator Siphathisiwe Machangu emphasized the social impact of the bridge, particularly for schoolchildren who previously had to cross dangerous, flood-prone rivers to attend class. "This is a story of success and changed lives by a government that cares about us. We are now able to travel without fear of any inconvenience, such as floods," Machangu said.

The bridge's construction was initially launched in 2005 but stalled due to funding challenges. Lawrence Ndebele, Co-ordinator for the Rural Infrastructure Development Agency in Matabeleland North, confirmed that the government resumed funding the project in 2018 under the second republic, with completion achieved in 2024.

While the Somgolo Bridge's completion marks an important milestone for the region, the concerns over its high cost and delayed timeline remain unresolved, with many locals and experts calling for greater transparency and accountability in future infrastructural projects. The investigation into the tender process and the quality of work is expected to continue as stakeholders push for answers.

Source - southern eye
More on: #Lupane, #Bridge, #Outrage

Comments


Must Read

What Is Independence Without Freedom? - UFP

38 mins ago | 24 Views

8 Zimbabwe schools participate at SA sports festival

5 hrs ago | 372 Views

MKP takes on Whites-only settlement Kleinfontein

5 hrs ago | 668 Views

Ramaphosa to appoint Afrikaner as SA ambassador to US

6 hrs ago | 694 Views

Forgotten giants Dembare fall again

6 hrs ago | 280 Views

Fresh US$100m gold scandal rocks treasury as top Zanu-PF ally implicated

6 hrs ago | 1190 Views

Bulawayo parks an eyesore

6 hrs ago | 280 Views

CIO ordered to pay employee US$132,000

6 hrs ago | 858 Views

Bed bugs spread across Harare

6 hrs ago | 910 Views

Notorious armed robbers denied bail

6 hrs ago | 280 Views

Man in dock for killing friend

6 hrs ago | 381 Views

Man in dock for killing friend

6 hrs ago | 224 Views

Harare commodity broker faces theft allegations over US$35,000

6 hrs ago | 111 Views

Bulawayo police urge public to value human life

6 hrs ago | 138 Views

Fear grips Maphisa after mine spillage

6 hrs ago | 186 Views

Ndebele king claimant preaches cultural renaissance

6 hrs ago | 169 Views

Maximum security deployed as Geza calls for 'indefinite' stay away

7 hrs ago | 286 Views

Geza claims military backing in bid to oust Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 354 Views

Mnangagwa acolytes want to butcher Constitution, says Geza

7 hrs ago | 105 Views

Crossing Beitbridge border post a lifeline for many Zimbabweans

7 hrs ago | 160 Views

Man arrested for helping migrants enter South Africa illegally for just R300

7 hrs ago | 268 Views

44 candidates vie for Labour Court judge positions

7 hrs ago | 96 Views

Man kills ex-wife in child custody row

7 hrs ago | 144 Views

Musindo likens Geza to Judas Iscariot

7 hrs ago | 151 Views

PSC warns civil servants against stayaway

7 hrs ago | 101 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Pope Francis

7 hrs ago | 63 Views

Violence instigators put on notice

7 hrs ago | 64 Views

Bulawayo ranks second in GDP contribution

7 hrs ago | 125 Views

Tobacco sales rake in US$279m

7 hrs ago | 27 Views

Cholera outbreak confirmed in Gwanda: 1 dead, 3 cases recorded

7 hrs ago | 53 Views

Police warn against disruptions during ZITF amid Geza shutdown calls

7 hrs ago | 74 Views

WATCH: Bribe-taking Harare police officers arrested

7 hrs ago | 133 Views

Geza calls for national shutdown until Mnangagwa vacates office

7 hrs ago | 152 Views

Two Police Officers Arrested Over Viral Bribery Video in Harare

23 hrs ago | 2006 Views

Chiefs, Churches unite to promote religious tourism

21 Apr 2025 at 12:05hrs | 275 Views

Donkey thieves jailed two years

21 Apr 2025 at 12:04hrs | 495 Views

Two women sentenced for robbing drunk man in Plumtree

21 Apr 2025 at 11:58hrs | 823 Views

Man (26) rapes grandmother (50) on Independence day

21 Apr 2025 at 11:53hrs | 1200 Views

Mnangagwa's govt sunk US$10m into chaotic Independence day fete

21 Apr 2025 at 09:08hrs | 960 Views

MPs demand answers on Mnangagwa cash schemes

21 Apr 2025 at 09:07hrs | 1950 Views

Zimbabwe power utility warns over 'bush' electricians

21 Apr 2025 at 09:06hrs | 686 Views

Siblings clash over father's tombstone

21 Apr 2025 at 09:06hrs | 505 Views

Zimbabwe army evicts national hero's disabled widow, children

21 Apr 2025 at 09:05hrs | 935 Views

Zimbabwean ministers visit Rovos-BBR train accident victims

21 Apr 2025 at 09:05hrs | 275 Views

5 years jail for possessing diamonds

21 Apr 2025 at 09:04hrs | 272 Views

Tragic end to beer dispute

21 Apr 2025 at 09:04hrs | 155 Views

Man in court for killing ex-wife

21 Apr 2025 at 09:04hrs | 167 Views

CABS renews US$40m facility to support the Zimbabwe economy

21 Apr 2025 at 09:03hrs | 172 Views

US signals stronger economic engagement with Zimbabwe

21 Apr 2025 at 09:02hrs | 668 Views