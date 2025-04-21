US$950,000 Lupane bridge cost sparks outrage

News / National

by Staff reporter

The recent commissioning of the US$950,000 Somgolo Bridge in Lupane has sparked significant outrage, with various stakeholders expressing concerns over the exorbitant cost and calling for a probe into the tender process.The bridge, which was completed after nearly two decades of delays, was officially opened by Matabeleland Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Richard Moyo. While the completion of the bridge has been hailed as a positive development for the region, which has long struggled with infrastructure challenges, the steep cost has raised questions about transparency, pricing, and the quality of work.Retired educationist Ben Moyo expressed doubts over the quality of the construction and questioned the tendering process. "We need to interrogate the tender process and the final adjudication," Moyo told Southern Eye. "Infrastructure is welcome for a region starved of such, but given our experience with the quality of work done by the new dispensation, I remain sceptical about the durability of the bridge."Thembelani Dube, Deputy Chairperson of the Rural Community Empowerment Trust, acknowledged that the bridge was long overdue but emphasized the need for local community involvement in the planning stages of such projects. "If the project is now complete, we appreciate the initiative to help alleviate the challenges faced by the community. However, there is a need for the responsible agency and ministry to apprise the residents on the total costs vis-a-vis the output, especially if people have queries," Dube stated.Vivian Siziba, the Secretary for Zapu in Bulawayo, expressed concerns about the project's pricing and workmanship. "I cannot rule out overpricing and perhaps poor workmanship on the project. If my suspicion is correct, we are not getting anywhere with this kind of reckless fiscal behavior," Siziba said. "How many proposed infrastructural projects of this nature are going to be completed, especially when we take into consideration that the government is failing to maintain the existing road network?"Public policy researcher and leader of the Freedom Alliance party, Samukele Hadebe, questioned the delay in the project's completion, which began in 2005 but was stalled due to a lack of funding. "Construction taking that long will logically cost much more, but could even compromise quality control with piecemeal work over a decade or more. This could be detrimental to safety, yet local leaders are praising this loudly," Hadebe said. He also highlighted the ongoing economic marginalization of the Matabeleland region, which he believes played a role in the delayed project.Despite these concerns, the government has defended the investment, asserting that the bridge is already bringing significant benefits to the region. Minister Moyo stated at the commissioning ceremony that the bridge, which improves access to Lupane Centre, is a key component of the second republic's infrastructural development drive. He explained that it enables safer and faster travel for both residents and businesses, particularly benefiting the local forestry and safari sectors."The construction of this bridge started in 2005 and was met with challenges, but after substantial allocations from the second republic, this bridge became a reality," Moyo said, adding that the government also funded the construction of the 20-kilometre Somgolo Road for an additional US$650,000 to further improve rural access.Lupane East legislator Siphathisiwe Machangu emphasized the social impact of the bridge, particularly for schoolchildren who previously had to cross dangerous, flood-prone rivers to attend class. "This is a story of success and changed lives by a government that cares about us. We are now able to travel without fear of any inconvenience, such as floods," Machangu said.The bridge's construction was initially launched in 2005 but stalled due to funding challenges. Lawrence Ndebele, Co-ordinator for the Rural Infrastructure Development Agency in Matabeleland North, confirmed that the government resumed funding the project in 2018 under the second republic, with completion achieved in 2024.While the Somgolo Bridge's completion marks an important milestone for the region, the concerns over its high cost and delayed timeline remain unresolved, with many locals and experts calling for greater transparency and accountability in future infrastructural projects. The investigation into the tender process and the quality of work is expected to continue as stakeholders push for answers.