Bulawayo police urge public to value human life

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
Police in Bulawayo have issued a heartfelt plea to the public to respect and value human life, following a rise in violent incidents that have led to the tragic loss of two lives. Authorities are urging citizens to resolve disputes peacefully to prevent further violence.

In a statement released by Acting Police Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, the police detailed two harrowing incidents that occurred in the city in mid-April, both of which ended in the loss of life.

The first incident unfolded on the evening of April 14, when 42-year-old Rodrick Munkuli, a resident of Entumbane, was attacked while walking home along Luveve Road near the Machipisini Flyover. Msebele explained that Munkuli was confronted by two unknown male attackers who demanded cash and valuables. When they discovered that Munkuli had no valuables, the assailants began striking him with stones, hitting him multiple times all over his body before fleeing the scene.

Despite managing to report the attack to the police and receiving medical treatment at a hospital, Munkuli succumbed to his injuries two days later, on April 16.

The second incident occurred on April 17, when a 32-year-old man from Upper Rangemore, Bulawayo, was spending time with friends at Bambi Lounge in Rangemore, Umguza. During their visit, they were startled by screams from a nearby bar. Upon investigating, they found a man, later identified only as Tsano, lying unconscious and covered in blood outside the bar. A stab wound was visible behind Tsano's left ear.

Msebele reported that the group quickly rushed Tsano to a nearby clinic, where medical personnel advised them to report the incident to the police. Upon arrival at the clinic, Tsano was found to be unresponsive, and despite efforts to resuscitate him, he was pronounced dead shortly after being transferred to the hospital.

The police have expressed deep concern over the growing incidents of violence in the city, with Msebele emphasizing the need for greater respect for human life.

"We urge members of the public to shun violence and resolve their differences peacefully. These incidents serve as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of violence. The police continue to emphasise the need for community cooperation in fostering a safer and more harmonious society," Msebele said.

The police's call to action comes at a time when Bulawayo, like many other parts of Zimbabwe, is grappling with increased incidents of violence, particularly in urban areas. The authorities are continuing their investigation into both cases and have called on community members to assist in providing any information that could lead to the apprehension of the perpetrators.

In the wake of these tragedies, residents and community leaders are urged to prioritize peaceful conflict resolution and respect for life in order to curb the violence that has taken a devastating toll on local families.

Source - newsday
