Harare commodity broker faces theft allegations over US$35,000

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
A commodity broker, Petronella Nyazuwa, was arraigned before Harare Magistrate Ruth Moyo on charges of theft of trust property valued at US$35,000. The charges stem from Nyazuwa's failure to deliver groceries that were paid for by a fellow businesswoman, Nomatter Muzanenhamo.

Nyazuwa, aged 37, was granted bail in the amount of US$100 and was ordered not to interfere with State witnesses. She is set to return to court on May 15 for a routine appearance.

The matter came to light when Muzanenhamo, aged 33, who is also in the same business as Nyazuwa, reported that she had given Nyazuwa US$50,000 to purchase groceries from Metro Peach on her behalf.

According to the State's case, on January 30 of this year, Muzanenhamo handed over the US$50,000 to Nyazuwa, in the presence of one Gwinyai Mutengero, a taxi driver. Nyazuwa was reportedly tasked with acquiring groceries with the funds, but the transaction did not go as expected.

The court was told that Nyazuwa purchased goods worth US$15,000 and allegedly converted the remaining balance to her own use. When Muzanenhamo went to collect the groceries, she was informed that the goods amounted to only US$15,000, far less than the US$50,000 she had given Nyazuwa.

Muzanenhamo subsequently contacted Nyazuwa for clarification and requested receipts as proof of payment. However, Nyazuwa allegedly became evasive in their communications, prompting Muzanenhamo to file a police report.

The case has sparked concern over trust in commodity transactions and the handling of large sums of money. Nyazuwa now faces charges of theft, and the court will continue to hear the case as investigations proceed.

Source - newsday

Comments


