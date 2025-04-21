Latest News Editor's Choice


Man in dock for killing friend

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago
A 43-year-old man from Kuwadzana was remanded in custody facing allegations of murder after he allegedly killed his friend during a heated dispute while drinking beer together.

Terrence Rupiya was brought before Harare Magistrate Rufaro Panavanhu on charges of murder. He was advised to apply for bail at the High Court due to the seriousness of the charges. Rupiya's next appearance is set for April 25.

The State's case outlines that on April 17, 2025, Rupiya met his friend Moran Kumire, who was in the company of another man, Mazvari Arnold, at a shebeen in Kuwadzana 7, Harare. The three men drank beer together, but soon ran out of money. Rupiya reportedly offered to collect more money from his home, with Mazvari accompanying him.

Upon reaching Rupiya's home, Kumire reportedly followed them and entered Rupiya's room. It was at this point that a disagreement arose between the two friends. Kumire allegedly accused Rupiya of "snatching" Mazvari, who had been buying beer. This led to a heated exchange of words, during which Rupiya reportedly ordered Kumire to leave his room.

According to the court, the situation escalated when Rupiya allegedly pushed Kumire out of the room and then stabbed him in the chest and right hand with a knife. Mazvari, who had been present, wrestled the knife from Rupiya.

Rupiya reportedly fled the scene, leaving Mazvari and neighbours to assist the injured Kumire. An ambulance was called, but Kumire was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

A police report was filed at ZRP Kuwadzana, leading to Rupiya's arrest. The case has drawn attention due to the tragic loss of life over a personal dispute, and the investigation is ongoing.

Source - newsday
More on: #Murder, #Friend, #Kill

