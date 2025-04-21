Man in dock for killing friend

Latest News Editor's Choice


Geza pushes govt into panic mode
The government has warned outspoken war veteran Blessed Geza that his days are numbered after he called for a two-day national shutdown to force President Emmerson Mnangagwa to step down. The controversial call has sparked panic within government circles.

Geza, known for his vocal criticism of Mnangagwa's administration, posted a video on YouTube on Saturday night urging Zimbabweans to stay at home on Tuesday and Wednesday, in a bid to apply pressure on the President to resign. The war veteran accuses Mnangagwa of presiding over a corrupt government and mishandling the country's affairs, including a recent proposal by loyalists to extend Mnangagwa's term from 2028 to 2030, despite the President's public stance that he does not intend to stay in office beyond his current term.

In response, Information Minister Jenfan Muswere dismissed Geza's call as futile, labelling him a "comedian" and a "madman." Muswere urged the public to ignore the shutdown call, describing it as an effort by "cyber terrorists" to disrupt the country. He also warned Geza and others like him, claiming their "days are numbered."

"We are not moved by these cyber terrorists. Their days are numbered. We should work for our families and not be misled by an individual," Muswere told NewsDay.

Geza's call for a national shutdown is not his first attempt at disrupting the government's plans. In March, he had called for protests against Mnangagwa, which ultimately led to a national shutdown. That shutdown caused significant concern within government ranks, particularly among those who were pushing for the President's term extension. Geza's movement forced proponents of the 2030 agenda to temporarily halt their plans.

Blessed Geza believes that staying at home is a peaceful and effective way to push for Mnangagwa's resignation without provoking violence from the authorities. His stance has garnered some support from opposition groups, including the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), which expressed solidarity with Geza's fight against corruption and attempts to alter the Constitution.

CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi stated, "Our position as the opposition party in the country is that we support every progressive effort by any citizen or individual who are fighting against corruption and even manoeuvres to alter the Constitution."

The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) also acknowledged Geza's call but stated they would consult their members before taking a stance on the planned shutdown. ZCTU secretary-general Kudakwashe Munengiwa said workers were dissatisfied with the current economic conditions, which had worsened since 2017.

"Workers' wages have gone down since 2017; workers are not happy about the current economic status," Munengiwa said, although he refrained from fully endorsing Geza's call.

The Zimbabwe Nurses Association, however, declined to comment on the matter, stating they would not engage in politics.

On the other hand, Zanu-PF officials dismissed Geza's efforts, with the party's director of information, Farai Marapira, saying the ruling party would not waste time responding to a "cartoon character" like Geza. He further emphasized that Zanu-PF is a large and established party, unaffected by such calls.

"We don't need to respond to such characters. The people of Zimbabwe have shown they have no time for them," Marapira said.

Geza's call has sparked tensions across the country, with police increasing their presence ahead of the planned shutdown. The government has already pressed charges against Geza for incitement, following his previous call for the President to step down.

As the situation unfolds, Zimbabweans and political analysts alike are closely monitoring the outcome of this latest standoff between the government and Geza.

Source - newsday
