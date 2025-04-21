Notorious armed robbers denied bail

News / National

by Staff reporter

Three suspects linked to a spate of armed robberies targeting businesses and service stations across the country were denied bail when they appeared before the Harare Magistrates' Court last Friday.The accused, Leonard Zvarova (30), Dannmore Madhunguza (27), and Tafadzwa Matsika (38), are facing multiple charges, including armed robbery, possession of firearms and explosives, and attempted robbery. The trio was remanded in custody by Harare regional magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa, who set their next court appearance for May 2, pending further investigation. The magistrate advised the suspects to apply for bail at the High Court, citing the seriousness of the charges they face.Prosecutor Lancelot Mutsokoti told the court that the gang had been involved in a series of highly coordinated criminal activities between February and April of this year. The suspects allegedly used firearms, machetes, and explosives in their attacks.Mutsokoti outlined the gang's first known robbery on February 25 in Eastview, Harare, where they ambushed a man returning home from work. The suspects reportedly handcuffed and assaulted the victim before making off with US$13,000 and his Toyota Belta vehicle. The vehicle was later found stripped in Arcturus.The robbery spree continued with an attack on a grocery store in Concession on March 14, where the suspects tied up eight people and stole mobile phones and money. Two days later, on March 16, the gang reportedly targeted a service station in Shamva, where they used explosives to break open a safe and steal cash.The court was also informed of the gang's attack on Glow Petroleum in Bindura on April 2. The suspects allegedly overpowered a security guard, tied up five workers, and fired shots into the air before escaping with US$5,726.70.On April 7, the suspects returned to Eastview, this time targeting Leestine Service Station. They used explosives to open a safe and made off with US$5,500, after overpowering security guards.However, on April 10, during a robbery attempt at a Mabvuku service station, the suspects were foiled by an alert security guard armed with a .303 rifle. The guard opened fire, injuring one of the suspects in the leg, but all three managed to flee the scene.The gang's last known robbery occurred on April 14, when they hit another service station in Harare, stealing US$16,000. However, only US$600 of the stolen money was recovered by the police.The suspects were arrested on April 15, and police recovered three pistols, live ammunition, and explosives, believed to have been used in the robberies. Some of the firearms were reportedly stolen from a local security company.A fourth suspect, Kudakwashe Tafirenyika, is already in custody and will face joint trial with the three men in due course.The arrest of the gang has been hailed as a significant breakthrough in combating armed robbery in the country, with law enforcement continuing to investigate their involvement in other unsolved cases.