Bed bugs spread across Harare

News / National

by Staff reporter

Residents in several high-density suburbs of Harare are raising alarms over an ongoing bed bug (tsikidzi) infestation that has caused discomfort and growing health concerns.The problem, which first emerged in Mbare flats, has now spread to other areas, including Mabvuku, Kuwadzana, and Budiriro, among others. The bed bugs, which are known for their irritating bites, have prompted fears about sanitation and hygiene, especially as they continue to spread.In response to the growing problem, Harare City Council has initiated fumigation efforts in Mbare flats in an attempt to contain the infestation. However, despite these measures, reports suggest that the bugs have been migrating to neighboring suburbs, causing distress among residents.According to some affected residents, the spread of the infestation is linked to the frequent interactions between Mbare residents and people from other parts of the city. One resident, who spoke to NewsDay, traced the bed bug issue to a visit from relatives from Mbare flats."I am convinced that the bugs came from my cousins who visited us from Mbare flats. They slept over at our place and soon after, we started noticing the bugs in our home," the resident said. "It has been a nightmare ever since. My children are scratching themselves all night and I am at a loss as to what to do. We have tried everything from washing our bedding to using insecticides, but nothing seems to work. It's like these bugs are everywhere."In an interview with NewsDay, Harare mayor Jacob Mafume acknowledged the spread of the infestation but clarified that the local authority had not yet received official reports from the affected suburbs."In suburbs with detached houses, the tsikidzi do not spread. They will just affect that single house," Mafume said. "But for suburbs like Mbare, where there are flats, they spread faster. If people iron their clothes, they will be okay. We have not yet received any official report. It is just that we are fumigating. We will continue to make sure that we minimize the spread."Mafume also linked the spread of the bed bugs to the second-hand clothes market, suggesting that clothing sold in such markets may have been infested prior to reaching consumers."I know we will win the war because we have fumigated once," he said. "The problem is that there were some households that were not fumigated because people were not there. We are doing the first round of fumigation. Once we finish it, after 10 days, we will do another round to make sure that we continue to minimize the spread. Then, we will see whether they meet for the third round of fumigation. And then we will schedule regular fumigation."While fumigation efforts continue, residents are urging the authorities to address the issue more urgently, given the increasing number of affected households and the negative impact on their daily lives. The infestation has raised concerns about the long-term health implications and the effectiveness of the city's response to such widespread pest problems.As the fumigation process unfolds, residents are hoping that further measures will be taken to eliminate the bed bug problem and prevent future outbreaks.