Forgotten giants Dembare fall again

News / National

by Staff reporter

Premiership debutants MWOS continued their sensational start to life in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League with a 1-0 victory over traditional giants Dynamos on Monday, a result that cemented their position at the summit of the table after Match Day 7.Claude Mapoka scored the decisive goal seven minutes into the second half, capitalising on a lapse in the Dynamos defence to hand the newcomers yet another big scalp. It was a result that highlighted MWOS' growing reputation as serious title contenders in their maiden campaign. The victory took them to 17 points from seven matches, preserving their unbeaten record and stretching their lead at the top.For Dynamos, the defeat marked their third of the season and left them with just six points so far, a return that puts them in 14th place. It was another frustrating outing for the Harare giants, who are struggling to find form under the weight of high expectations.Sunday's fixtures saw a tense encounter between Ngezi Platinum and Highlanders end in a goalless draw at Baobab Stadium. The result means Ngezi remain in second place, tied on 14 points with reigning champions Simba Bhora, who edged Chicken Inn 1-0 at Luveve Stadium. Highlanders, meanwhile, sit seventh with 10 points, continuing a relatively solid if unspectacular campaign.Scottland, also in their debut PSL season, continued to impress with a 1-1 draw against FC Platinum in Zvishavane. The result left them fourth on the table with 12 points, further proving their credentials as a surprise package this season.In a dramatic twist in Gweru, the highly anticipated clash between Sheasham and Kwekwe United failed to take place after Kwekwe United did not show up at Bata Stadium. The Premier Soccer League later issued a statement confirming the abandonment of the match, pending a full match report to determine disciplinary measures and the way forward.Elsewhere, Bikita Minerals stunned a struggling Caps United side with a 1-0 win at Rufaro Stadium. The result plunged the Green Machine deeper into crisis, with only four points to show from their first seven games. At Gibbo Stadium, Triangle United finally broke their winless run with a 1-0 victory over Yadah, lifting spirits in the Lowveld as they registered their first win of the season.Sakubva Stadium hosted an entertaining 2-2 draw between Manica Diamonds and TelOne, a result that leaves both teams in mid-table positions. Meanwhile, Friday's only fixture saw Green Fuel and ZPC Kariba play to a dull 0-0 draw at the Green Fuel Arena, with both sides struggling to create meaningful chances.After a gripping weekend of football, MWOS remain at the top of the standings with 17 points. Simba Bhora and Ngezi Platinum follow closely with 14 points each, while Scottland are just behind on 12. On the opposite end of the table, Triangle, Caps United and Dynamos continue to fight to climb out of the danger zone in what is shaping up to be one of the most competitive PSL seasons in recent years.