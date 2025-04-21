Latest News Editor's Choice


Ramaphosa to appoint Afrikaner as SA ambassador to US

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago
The ANC is divided over President Cyril Ramaphosa considering the appointment of a white Afrikaner as the new South African Ambassador to the United States.

According to highly placed sources within the party, the move is seen as an attempt to mend ties with US President Donald Trump, who has been critical of South Africa's alleged treatment of white farmers.

The names being touted for the ambassador position include former Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Roelf Meyer and former National Party (NP) leader Marthinus Van Schalkwyk.

Meyer, who played a key role in the Codesa negotiations in the early 1990s, is said to have a close relationship with Ramaphosa while Van Schalkwyk facilitated the merger of the then NP into the ANC and later became the Minister of Tourism. He resigned from parliament in 2014.

The source said even though the matter had not been widely discussed by the ANC's National Executive Committee (NEC), it was discussed in the corridors of power with some saying that appointing an Afrikaner would be conceding to the claims that Afrikaners are being discriminated against in the country.

He said a part of the NEC were of the views that choosing an Afrikaner leader aligned to the ANC would be a wise move to mend ties with the US.

However, not everyone within the ANC is convinced that appointing a white Afrikaner is the right move.

"The president first brought up the matter on the appointment of an Afrikaner closely related to the ANC, with some of his closest comrades to say it would halt an unnecessary war of words with Washington . However a large part of the NEC is against that consideration," said the source.

He said in the end it was the president's decision but the ANC would play a huge part in making that decision.

"There are many names that are being thrown around. Comrades are saying  (Mcebisi) Jonas would be the right choice because he already has one foot in as the Special Envoy to the US. Other comrades are saying we should not be playing into (Donald) Trump's  hands and try to appease him.

"The president and the secretary-general [Fikile Mbalula] said they were not going to let the US bully us…its time they apply what they said," the source said.

He said another name that was being suggested was that of former Trade and Industry minister Ebrahim Patel.

The appointment of a new ambassador comes at a time when relations between South Africa and the US are strained.

Trump has accused the country of persecuting white farmers and has introduced a bill that would allow him to impose sanctions on South African officials who support America's adversaries.

Ramaphosa's efforts to mend ties with the US began recently when he appointed Jonas as his special envoy to the US.

However, Jonas's past comments about Trump have raised concerns about his suitability for the role.

A 2020 video of Jonas calling Trump a racist and homophobe has resurfaced, casting doubt over his continued involvement.

uMkhonto WeSizwe Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela dismissed the idea of an Afrikaner as an ambassador to the US, saying that it confirms that Ramaphosa is promoting the Afrikaner agenda.

"Ramaphosa sold out 30 years ago with Roelf Meyer. Today he wants to sell out again," said Ndhlela.

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bengu-Motsiri was not available for comment and Presidency spokesman Vincent Magwenya declined to comment.

Political analyst Justice Malala said if Ramaphosa was serious about making headway with Trump and his administration, then he must choose Van Schalkwyk.

"He will do it because he is qualified and he has a better chance of opening the doors of power in Washington than anyone else SA has available," said Malala.

"When conditions change, an astute leader changes their strategy, tactics and even personnel. When Trump won the election in November, it was clear that a tectonic shift had happened in world relations.

"Even before he ascended to power, and going by his first term from 2016 to 2020, any decent analyst at the department of international relations & co-operation (Dirco) in Pretoria could have predicted that major pain was on the way for South Africa" Malala said.

Source - iol

