MKP takes on Whites-only settlement Kleinfontein

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago
The board of directors at the white Afrikaans-only settlement of Kleinfontein have acknowledged that the area cannot continue to operate as an island.

On Monday, the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party visited the east Pretoria settlement on a fact-finding mission following renewed concerns that the settlement is a law unto itself.

Chairperson of the Kleinfontein board of directors, Rian Genis, said while they did not agree on everything, they appreciated the engagement with the MK Party.

Genis said he hoped the official opposition party could assist it in getting the settlement formalised as a township by the Tshwane Municipality.

"As a community of Kleinfontein, we don’t believe we are on an island. We understand we are part of a larger community and of a country, and we appreciate when there is outreach to us and proper engagement."

Source - ewn
#MKP, #Whites

