8 Zimbabwe schools participate at SA sports festival

News / National

by Staff reporter

As the world marked the Easter holiday in honour of Jesus' sacrifice and resurrection, symbolising hope, life, and triumph over adversity, St Dunstan's College in Rynfield, Benoni brought that spirit to life through sport, hosting an exhilarating five-day Easter Sports Festival from April 17 to 21.The annual event, co-hosted with nearby Benoni High School, transformed the East Rand into a hub of youthful energy, competition, and camaraderie. Schools from across South Africa and Zimbabwe gathered to compete in rugby, netball, and hockey, in what has become one of the region's premier multi-sport school events.A total of 63 teams took part in this year's edition, drawing over 1,200 participants from 32 schools. Among them were eight schools from Zimbabwe: St John's College, Hellenic Academy, Falcon College, Lomagundi College, CBC Zimbabwe, The Heritage School, Peterhouse, and Wise Owl High. Their presence added an international flavour to the tournament and enriched the competitive and cultural exchanges between the participating schools.St Dunstan's College, an independent Anglican English-medium co-educational institution, served as a fitting host for the dynamic event, which showcased 20 rugby teams, 13 girls' hockey teams, 16 boys' hockey teams, and 14 netball teams. The festival was a celebration of talent, determination, and sportsmanship, drawing large, festive crowds and turning the grounds into a carnival of colour and sound.With good food, drink, and music complementing the action on the field, the event offered a vibrant social atmosphere that promoted friendships and team spirit across borders. It wasn't just about who won or lost—it was about life lessons, building lasting relationships, and competing with heart and a positive attitude.The final day of the festival was packed with bumper fixtures across all sporting codes. One of the highlights was Zimbabwe's Hellenic Academy closing their campaign on a high note with a win at the Benoni High School grounds—marking their third victory in five matches.The festival left a lasting impression not only through the high level of sport but also by nurturing values of unity, perseverance, and mutual respect. As the dust settles on this year's edition, the memories created and the friendships formed will undoubtedly endure well beyond the scoreboard.