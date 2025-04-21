ZANU PF cell registers torn

News / National

by Paul Ndou

Buhera villagers allegedly snubbed Independence Day celebrations at Mutiusinazita school grounds after the hosting Member of Parliament, Ngonidzashe Mudekunye reportedly sent thugs to harass district leaders and tear party cell registers during preparatory meeting.Mudekunye's thugs led by Proud 'Bhangi' Mutsukure, assaulted district party leaders labelling them sell outs who were not working with the MP."Our independence celebrations flopped in Buhera because Mudekunye's thugs assaulted party leaders during preparations andparty cell registers were torn in the process," a source who declined to be named said.It is further alleged Bhangi accompanied by Alexio Shamidho, Den Chinokora, Remeredzai Mutsomekwa, Chandaida Sithole and Tanaka Peace Chamutsa were hired by Mudekunye to disrupt and tear cell registers at Mutiusinazina meeting.Buhera District Coordinating Committee (DCC) chairman, Causemore Chimombe is said to have taken the matter to party province and it is yet to be finalised.Contacted for comment by this publication Chimombe requested the questions to be sent on WhatsApp but could neither confirm not deny the allegations.Meanwhile, Mudekunye refused to comment by hanging up his phone after the journalist introduced himself to him and did not respond to questions sent on his mobile phone.Mudekunye's hit man Bhangi is terrorising anyone who is against his paymaster and he even challenges the police, saying he is untouchable.The matter is also being handled by Criminal Investigations Department (CID) law and order.