Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Independence tragedy, Dairiboard trucker plunges into Mupfure River

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole recently in Beatrice
3 hrs ago | Views
A visibly unretrieved floating lifeless body belonging to a Dairiboard milk tanker truck driver has been idle since independence when he lost control of the vehicle, overturned at the bridge and plunged into Mupfure River.

Beatrice residents and witnesses confirmed that Dairiboard teams just brought a crane and some members from sub-aqua unit on the Independence Day and only managed to retrieve their vehicle wreckage, but could hardly locate the body of the late driver (name not known).

Patience Ushe (46), a Beatrice resident and witness to the unfortunate incident claimed that the driver lost control of the vehicle at the bridge before it overturned early in the morning of independence.

"It was on the independence day morning when a tanker truck vehicle travelling along Harare-Masvingo highway lost control when it approached a bridge across flowing Mupfure river, overturned and plunged into the water," Ushe said.

"Both the truck and driver drowned into the flowing river and could not be visible. Later during the Independence Day, we saw teams from Dairiboard and sub-aqua unit, who only managed to locate their truck and couldn't find the now deceased's body," Ushe added.

"After retrieving the tanker wreckage, the teams left. It is only this morning that we saw a floating body in a red-checkered shirt, facing water while half of its head and back protrude above the water," Ushe said.

Another witness, Grace Chiweshe said the driver of the Dairiboard tanker lost control and balance leading to its plunge into the flowing river.

"It was travelling along the highway from Harare and failed balance, that is when it rammed against supporting bridge iron bars and plunged into the river," Chiweshe said.

However, another witness had a different experience and observation related to the incident, claiming the place which has become a hive of rituals is becoming a black spot and deathtrap amongst drivers.

"This area has become a black spot and deathtrap to drivers for quite a long period of time in yesteryears. Last year, a haulage trucker and another vehicle drowned into the Mupfure river after they side-swiped from opposite directions and both plunged into water," Daelo said.

"We have noted that whenever several people flock here for and have rituals, barely some few hours there would be mysterious accidents. The area is associated with several rituals and the abnormality has become normalised," Daelo added.

"According to some drivers, they reported that something strange and weird is experienced at the bridge. Those survived accidents here claim that there would be visible strange people trying to cross and babies crawling across the bridge and I trying to avoid hitting them, you plunge into the river," Daelo claimed.

"We appeal to the authorities and churches to address this spiritually in cleansing this area which has become a black spot. Authorities should also ban all rituals here in their tireless efforts to avoid rampant road carnages associated with rituals performed here," Daelo appealed.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

ZIMRA hosts Southern Africa Inter-Revenue games: Promotes Tourism

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

ZANU PF cell registers torn

3 hrs ago | 484 Views

What Is Independence Without Freedom? - UFP

6 hrs ago | 288 Views

8 Zimbabwe schools participate at SA sports festival

10 hrs ago | 606 Views

MKP takes on Whites-only settlement Kleinfontein

10 hrs ago | 1066 Views

Ramaphosa to appoint Afrikaner as SA ambassador to US

11 hrs ago | 1093 Views

Forgotten giants Dembare fall again

11 hrs ago | 381 Views

Fresh US$100m gold scandal rocks treasury as top Zanu-PF ally implicated

11 hrs ago | 3059 Views

Bulawayo parks an eyesore

11 hrs ago | 482 Views

CIO ordered to pay employee US$132,000

11 hrs ago | 1391 Views

Bed bugs spread across Harare

11 hrs ago | 1683 Views

Notorious armed robbers denied bail

11 hrs ago | 377 Views

Man in dock for killing friend

11 hrs ago | 536 Views

Man in dock for killing friend

11 hrs ago | 256 Views

Harare commodity broker faces theft allegations over US$35,000

11 hrs ago | 156 Views

Bulawayo police urge public to value human life

11 hrs ago | 181 Views

US$950,000 Lupane bridge cost sparks outrage

11 hrs ago | 407 Views

Fear grips Maphisa after mine spillage

11 hrs ago | 243 Views

Ndebele king claimant preaches cultural renaissance

11 hrs ago | 233 Views

Maximum security deployed as Geza calls for 'indefinite' stay away

12 hrs ago | 336 Views

Geza claims military backing in bid to oust Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 436 Views

Mnangagwa acolytes want to butcher Constitution, says Geza

12 hrs ago | 132 Views

Crossing Beitbridge border post a lifeline for many Zimbabweans

12 hrs ago | 212 Views

Man arrested for helping migrants enter South Africa illegally for just R300

12 hrs ago | 375 Views

44 candidates vie for Labour Court judge positions

12 hrs ago | 122 Views

Man kills ex-wife in child custody row

12 hrs ago | 177 Views

Musindo likens Geza to Judas Iscariot

12 hrs ago | 179 Views

PSC warns civil servants against stayaway

12 hrs ago | 113 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Pope Francis

12 hrs ago | 75 Views

Violence instigators put on notice

12 hrs ago | 67 Views

Bulawayo ranks second in GDP contribution

12 hrs ago | 152 Views

Tobacco sales rake in US$279m

12 hrs ago | 33 Views

Cholera outbreak confirmed in Gwanda: 1 dead, 3 cases recorded

12 hrs ago | 68 Views

Police warn against disruptions during ZITF amid Geza shutdown calls

12 hrs ago | 85 Views

WATCH: Bribe-taking Harare police officers arrested

12 hrs ago | 166 Views

Geza calls for national shutdown until Mnangagwa vacates office

12 hrs ago | 169 Views

Two Police Officers Arrested Over Viral Bribery Video in Harare

21 Apr 2025 at 15:44hrs | 2111 Views

Chiefs, Churches unite to promote religious tourism

21 Apr 2025 at 12:05hrs | 282 Views

Donkey thieves jailed two years

21 Apr 2025 at 12:04hrs | 507 Views

Two women sentenced for robbing drunk man in Plumtree

21 Apr 2025 at 11:58hrs | 839 Views

Man (26) rapes grandmother (50) on Independence day

21 Apr 2025 at 11:53hrs | 1216 Views

Mnangagwa's govt sunk US$10m into chaotic Independence day fete

21 Apr 2025 at 09:08hrs | 981 Views

MPs demand answers on Mnangagwa cash schemes

21 Apr 2025 at 09:07hrs | 1989 Views

Zimbabwe power utility warns over 'bush' electricians

21 Apr 2025 at 09:06hrs | 706 Views

Siblings clash over father's tombstone

21 Apr 2025 at 09:06hrs | 513 Views

Zimbabwe army evicts national hero's disabled widow, children

21 Apr 2025 at 09:05hrs | 1004 Views

Zimbabwean ministers visit Rovos-BBR train accident victims

21 Apr 2025 at 09:05hrs | 292 Views

5 years jail for possessing diamonds

21 Apr 2025 at 09:04hrs | 274 Views

Tragic end to beer dispute

21 Apr 2025 at 09:04hrs | 157 Views