Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Business as usual as Geza's stay away is ignored

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Residents of Harare defied a stay-away call by war veteran Blesses Geza on Tuesday, with normal business operations reported across the capital and surrounding suburbs.

From as early as 5am, commuter omnibuses were on the roads, ferrying passengers—many of them informal traders—into the city. Vendors flocked to Mbare's bustling vegetable market, undeterred by the planned protest.

A tour by NewZimbabwe.com across several high- and low-density suburbs, including Dzivarasekwa Extension, Madokero, Westlea, Warren Park, Waterfalls, Greendale, and Chitungwiza, revealed no visible signs of disruptions. The same was observed in the Central Business District (CBD) and densely populated areas such as Westgate, Rugare, and Mbare.

"We cannot afford to stay away even if we wanted to," said a Warren Park vendor selling cigarettes, chips, and soft drinks. "Everyone understands what Geza is saying and agrees with him that only a few are living off Zimbabwe's wealth, but most of us are not formally employed. We eat what we kill on a daily basis. If he intends to have people support his cause, he should take a different approach."

Despite Geza's appeal for citizens to protest against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's rule, informal traders went about their business, and most city supermarkets remained open.

The government had previously warned civil servants against participating in the protest, threatening disciplinary action. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi assured citizens and visitors attending the ongoing Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo of their safety.

Geza, a former freedom fighter who has emerged as a fierce critic of Mnangagwa, first called for a protest and national shutdown on March 31, which had limited success, with some businesses closing and scattered protests reported in Harare.

Currently in hiding, Geza insists the President is aware of his location. "We did not go to war so that Mnangagwa and his corrupt colleagues enjoy. We went to war for every Zimbabwean," he reiterated while announcing the latest stay-away campaign scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Geza has found himself at the heart of widening factional rifts within the ruling Zanu PF. Some party members, particularly from Mnangagwa's Masvingo stronghold, are lobbying for the President to extend his tenure beyond the constitutional two-term limit, potentially staying in power until 2030.

Others, reportedly aligned with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, insist Mnangagwa must step down in 2028, as required by the Constitution.

Despite Geza's continued calls for mass action, Tuesday's events suggest that without broader support or a new strategy, mobilizing citizens for political change remains an uphill battle.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #Geza, #Strike, #Mnangagwa

Comments


Must Read

As long as Mnangagwa doesn't acknowledge his own failings, Zimbabwe will not develop

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Why the Prince Edward School Rugby Festival Must Be Saved

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

India reassures Zim collaboration, applauds Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

ZIMRA hosts Southern Africa Inter-Revenue games: Promotes Tourism

8 hrs ago | 97 Views

Independence tragedy, Dairiboard trucker plunges into Mupfure River

8 hrs ago | 759 Views

ZANU PF cell registers torn

9 hrs ago | 954 Views

What Is Independence Without Freedom? - UFP

11 hrs ago | 357 Views

8 Zimbabwe schools participate at SA sports festival

15 hrs ago | 695 Views

MKP takes on Whites-only settlement Kleinfontein

16 hrs ago | 1301 Views

Ramaphosa to appoint Afrikaner as SA ambassador to US

16 hrs ago | 1231 Views

Forgotten giants Dembare fall again

17 hrs ago | 397 Views

Fresh US$100m gold scandal rocks treasury as top Zanu-PF ally implicated

17 hrs ago | 3866 Views

Bulawayo parks an eyesore

17 hrs ago | 580 Views

CIO ordered to pay employee US$132,000

17 hrs ago | 1621 Views

Bed bugs spread across Harare

17 hrs ago | 2152 Views

Notorious armed robbers denied bail

17 hrs ago | 438 Views

Man in dock for killing friend

17 hrs ago | 706 Views

Man in dock for killing friend

17 hrs ago | 272 Views

Harare commodity broker faces theft allegations over US$35,000

17 hrs ago | 193 Views

Bulawayo police urge public to value human life

17 hrs ago | 195 Views

US$950,000 Lupane bridge cost sparks outrage

17 hrs ago | 440 Views

Fear grips Maphisa after mine spillage

17 hrs ago | 260 Views

Ndebele king claimant preaches cultural renaissance

17 hrs ago | 257 Views

Maximum security deployed as Geza calls for 'indefinite' stay away

17 hrs ago | 352 Views

Geza claims military backing in bid to oust Mnangagwa

17 hrs ago | 557 Views

Mnangagwa acolytes want to butcher Constitution, says Geza

17 hrs ago | 145 Views

Crossing Beitbridge border post a lifeline for many Zimbabweans

17 hrs ago | 230 Views

Man arrested for helping migrants enter South Africa illegally for just R300

17 hrs ago | 446 Views

44 candidates vie for Labour Court judge positions

17 hrs ago | 143 Views

Man kills ex-wife in child custody row

17 hrs ago | 205 Views

Musindo likens Geza to Judas Iscariot

17 hrs ago | 188 Views

PSC warns civil servants against stayaway

17 hrs ago | 127 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Pope Francis

17 hrs ago | 84 Views

Violence instigators put on notice

17 hrs ago | 68 Views

Bulawayo ranks second in GDP contribution

17 hrs ago | 167 Views

Tobacco sales rake in US$279m

17 hrs ago | 35 Views

Cholera outbreak confirmed in Gwanda: 1 dead, 3 cases recorded

17 hrs ago | 79 Views

Police warn against disruptions during ZITF amid Geza shutdown calls

17 hrs ago | 91 Views

WATCH: Bribe-taking Harare police officers arrested

18 hrs ago | 180 Views

Geza calls for national shutdown until Mnangagwa vacates office

18 hrs ago | 173 Views

Two Police Officers Arrested Over Viral Bribery Video in Harare

21 Apr 2025 at 15:44hrs | 2162 Views

Chiefs, Churches unite to promote religious tourism

21 Apr 2025 at 12:05hrs | 283 Views

Donkey thieves jailed two years

21 Apr 2025 at 12:04hrs | 508 Views

Two women sentenced for robbing drunk man in Plumtree

21 Apr 2025 at 11:58hrs | 842 Views

Man (26) rapes grandmother (50) on Independence day

21 Apr 2025 at 11:53hrs | 1225 Views

Mnangagwa's govt sunk US$10m into chaotic Independence day fete

21 Apr 2025 at 09:08hrs | 990 Views

MPs demand answers on Mnangagwa cash schemes

21 Apr 2025 at 09:07hrs | 1997 Views

Zimbabwe power utility warns over 'bush' electricians

21 Apr 2025 at 09:06hrs | 711 Views

Siblings clash over father's tombstone

21 Apr 2025 at 09:06hrs | 519 Views