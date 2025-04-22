Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Madzibaba veShanduko targeted in suspected 'petrol bomb' attack

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A violent attack rocked the rural district of Guruve South on Monday night after the home of opposition activist Godfrey Karembera, popularly known as "Madzibaba veShanduko," was reduced to ashes in a suspected petrol bomb assault by unknown assailants.

Karembera, a well-known supporter of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), was not present at his residence—located in the area under Chief Chipuriro—when the attack occurred. However, his 17-year-old son, Laxmore, sustained serious injuries while rescuing his two younger siblings from the blazing home.

According to Karembera, neighbours reported hearing loud explosions shortly after midnight. "They heard noises that sounded like petrol bombs," he said. "My son later confirmed it. He said he went out to investigate and saw part of the house already on fire."

In a desperate act of bravery, Laxmore returned to wake his siblings. While the trio managed to escape into nearby fields, a second explosive was reportedly hurled at them during their flight. The teenager suffered deep lacerations to his neck and feet and was rushed to Guruve District Hospital by neighbours.

The activist, speaking to NewZimbabwe.com, revealed that neighbours had spotted two luxury GD6 Toyota Double Cabs near his property shortly before the attack, raising suspicions of premeditated political violence. "I believe those people are responsible," he said.

Karembera, who filed a report at Guruve District Police Station, said officers only arrived at the scene late Tuesday morning—almost 10 hours after the incident.

Equally concerning is the treatment his injured son received at public health institutions. Karembera claims that staff at Shinje Clinic in Ward 7 refused to treat Laxmore, citing the severity of his wounds. The boy was referred to Guruve District Hospital, where he also allegedly received no immediate attention.

"The healthcare workers seemed completely disinterested," Karembera said. "I had to call friends to help me get him to a private facility. He's now receiving treatment there, but he is in a lot of pain."

Karembera believes the lukewarm response from medical staff and law enforcement may be linked to his outspoken support for CCC leader Nelson Chamisa. "We are not safe in our own homes," he lamented. "We claim to be independent, yet there's no freedom. We're traumatised day and night."

Karembera was previously arrested in March 2022 for disorderly conduct after being seen in Harare's Central Business District wearing yellow regalia—then a symbol of support for the newly formed CCC. He alleged that he was tortured during his detention at Harare Central Police Station.

As investigations into the attack continue, the incident underscores the growing concerns over political violence in Zimbabwe, particularly targeting opposition supporters in rural areas.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #Geza, #Strike, #Mnangagwa

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa accused of plotting 'coup against the Constitution'

3 hrs ago | 480 Views

LPC led by Pule Seleka weaponised to deal with Dali Mpofu SC?

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Drones help intercept over 1,000 undocumented migrants at Beitbridge

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zimbabwe's Catholic church to hold masses honouring late Pope Francis

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Land ownership key to Zimbabwe's industrialisation

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Matebeleland South crippled by poor roads, media blackout

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Harare businessman in court over US$46,080 theft

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

Business ignores Geza noise

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Supreme Court awards UZ bursar US$320,000

3 hrs ago | 173 Views

Bulawayo defies stay-away calls

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

22-year-old scams job-seekers

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Bulawayo doctor acquitted in US$38,500 maintenance case

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Significant rise in accidents during holidays

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Mai Dhuterere case collapses

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Blessed Mhlanga to spend more days in remand

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

IMF, World Bank urged to back Zimbabwe economic recovery efforts

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Zimbabweans ignore stayaway call

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Mnangagwa fast-tracks title deeds issuance to empower homeowners

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zanu-PF eyes victory in Gutu East by-election

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwe ramps up winter wheat preparations

3 hrs ago | 11 Views

High Court strikes procurement law challenge off the roll

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwe moves to modernise prisons

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Govt offers driver's licence, documents to motorists and public at ZITF

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

As long as Mnangagwa doesn't acknowledge his own failings, Zimbabwe will not develop

13 hrs ago | 501 Views

Why the Prince Edward School Rugby Festival Must Be Saved

13 hrs ago | 251 Views

India reassures Zim collaboration, applauds Chiwenga

13 hrs ago | 426 Views

Business as usual as Geza's stay away is ignored

15 hrs ago | 608 Views

ZIMRA hosts Southern Africa Inter-Revenue games: Promotes Tourism

19 hrs ago | 179 Views

Independence tragedy, Dairiboard trucker plunges into Mupfure River

19 hrs ago | 1546 Views

ZANU PF cell registers torn

19 hrs ago | 2272 Views

What Is Independence Without Freedom? - UFP

22 hrs ago | 495 Views

8 Zimbabwe schools participate at SA sports festival

22 Apr 2025 at 09:37hrs | 745 Views

MKP takes on Whites-only settlement Kleinfontein

22 Apr 2025 at 09:19hrs | 1526 Views

Ramaphosa to appoint Afrikaner as SA ambassador to US

22 Apr 2025 at 08:55hrs | 1428 Views

Forgotten giants Dembare fall again

22 Apr 2025 at 08:32hrs | 452 Views

Fresh US$100m gold scandal rocks treasury as top Zanu-PF ally implicated

22 Apr 2025 at 08:29hrs | 5260 Views

Bulawayo parks an eyesore

22 Apr 2025 at 08:23hrs | 680 Views

CIO ordered to pay employee US$132,000

22 Apr 2025 at 08:17hrs | 1973 Views

Bed bugs spread across Harare

22 Apr 2025 at 08:16hrs | 2928 Views

Notorious armed robbers denied bail

22 Apr 2025 at 08:16hrs | 535 Views

Man in dock for killing friend

22 Apr 2025 at 08:13hrs | 1063 Views

Man in dock for killing friend

22 Apr 2025 at 08:10hrs | 295 Views

Harare commodity broker faces theft allegations over US$35,000

22 Apr 2025 at 08:08hrs | 564 Views

Bulawayo police urge public to value human life

22 Apr 2025 at 08:07hrs | 218 Views

US$950,000 Lupane bridge cost sparks outrage

22 Apr 2025 at 08:06hrs | 552 Views

Fear grips Maphisa after mine spillage

22 Apr 2025 at 08:04hrs | 305 Views

Ndebele king claimant preaches cultural renaissance

22 Apr 2025 at 08:03hrs | 289 Views

Maximum security deployed as Geza calls for 'indefinite' stay away

22 Apr 2025 at 07:46hrs | 388 Views

Geza claims military backing in bid to oust Mnangagwa

22 Apr 2025 at 07:45hrs | 1321 Views