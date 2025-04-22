Madzibaba veShanduko targeted in suspected 'petrol bomb' attack

News / National

by Staff reporter

A violent attack rocked the rural district of Guruve South on Monday night after the home of opposition activist Godfrey Karembera, popularly known as "Madzibaba veShanduko," was reduced to ashes in a suspected petrol bomb assault by unknown assailants.Karembera, a well-known supporter of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), was not present at his residence—located in the area under Chief Chipuriro—when the attack occurred. However, his 17-year-old son, Laxmore, sustained serious injuries while rescuing his two younger siblings from the blazing home.According to Karembera, neighbours reported hearing loud explosions shortly after midnight. "They heard noises that sounded like petrol bombs," he said. "My son later confirmed it. He said he went out to investigate and saw part of the house already on fire."In a desperate act of bravery, Laxmore returned to wake his siblings. While the trio managed to escape into nearby fields, a second explosive was reportedly hurled at them during their flight. The teenager suffered deep lacerations to his neck and feet and was rushed to Guruve District Hospital by neighbours.The activist, speaking to NewZimbabwe.com, revealed that neighbours had spotted two luxury GD6 Toyota Double Cabs near his property shortly before the attack, raising suspicions of premeditated political violence. "I believe those people are responsible," he said.Karembera, who filed a report at Guruve District Police Station, said officers only arrived at the scene late Tuesday morning—almost 10 hours after the incident.Equally concerning is the treatment his injured son received at public health institutions. Karembera claims that staff at Shinje Clinic in Ward 7 refused to treat Laxmore, citing the severity of his wounds. The boy was referred to Guruve District Hospital, where he also allegedly received no immediate attention."The healthcare workers seemed completely disinterested," Karembera said. "I had to call friends to help me get him to a private facility. He's now receiving treatment there, but he is in a lot of pain."Karembera believes the lukewarm response from medical staff and law enforcement may be linked to his outspoken support for CCC leader Nelson Chamisa. "We are not safe in our own homes," he lamented. "We claim to be independent, yet there's no freedom. We're traumatised day and night."Karembera was previously arrested in March 2022 for disorderly conduct after being seen in Harare's Central Business District wearing yellow regalia—then a symbol of support for the newly formed CCC. He alleged that he was tortured during his detention at Harare Central Police Station.As investigations into the attack continue, the incident underscores the growing concerns over political violence in Zimbabwe, particularly targeting opposition supporters in rural areas.