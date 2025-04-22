Govt offers driver's licence, documents to motorists and public at ZITF

News / National

The Government of Zimbabwe has introduced a wide range of motorist and public services at the ongoing Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) 2025 in a move aimed at enhancing accessibility, reducing paperwork, and improving overall service delivery for citizens.The services are being offered through the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, which is exhibiting at the trade fair. In a statement, the Ministry's Communications and Advocacy Officer, Ms Judith Nhau, said the initiative is part of a broader drive to bring services directly to the people and streamline critical transport processes."The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development (MoTID) is proud to announce its participation in the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair 2025, where it will offer a range of convenient services to motorists and the general public," said Ms Nhau. "By bringing its services to the ZITF grounds, the Ministry aims to enhance accessibility, reduce paperwork, and improve the overall experience for citizens."The services available at the Ministry's stand include instant driver's licence printing, processing of medical and retest endorsements, handling of licence queries, electronic duplicate learners' licences, licence confirmations, issuance of duplicate vehicle registration books, third number plate applications, and general vehicle-related assistance.Ms Nhau emphasized that the convenience of having these services all in one location would significantly cut down on waiting times and help reduce bureaucratic hurdles. She noted that this approach not only benefits individual citizens but also supports transport operators and businesses that rely on efficient regulatory compliance."Visitors can access a full range of transport-related services under one roof, saving valuable time and effort," she said. "With instant processing and document issuance, the Ministry is ensuring citizens can easily obtain the documentation and support they need — all in one central location."She added that the Ministry's presence at ZITF 2025 underscores its commitment to industrialisation, economic growth, and digital transformation — all of which are aligned with this year's ZITF theme, "Industrialisation: Crafting an Integrated Economic Landscape."Ms Nhau also highlighted that the Ministry's participation helps bridge the gap between public service delivery and the country's broader industrial and infrastructural development goals. By offering real-time, on-the-spot solutions at the trade fair, the Ministry is enabling businesses and citizens alike to comply with transport regulations quickly and efficiently.ZITF 2025, which began on April 21 and runs until April 26, has attracted local and international exhibitors, drawing thousands of visitors to Bulawayo. The Ministry's initiative is expected to set a precedent for more interactive and accessible government service delivery models in the future.