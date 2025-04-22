Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe ramps up winter wheat preparations

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Government has intensified preparations for this year's winter wheat production season, aiming to deliver essential inputs to farmers on time and build upon last season's record-breaking harvest. Zimbabwe achieved an all-time high wheat yield of 563,961 tonnes in 2024, surpassing the previous year's 467,000 tonnes and securing national wheat self-sufficiency for the third year in a row.

Speaking at the Winter Crop Revolution Conference held in Bulawayo, Chief Director in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries, and Rural Development, Mr Leonard Munamati, emphasized the importance of maintaining the momentum and scaling production across other key winter crops. The conference, organised by Zimpapers in collaboration with the ministry, served as a strategic platform for charting the way forward.

"The recent record-breaking wheat harvest of 563,961 tonnes, surpassing last year's 467,000 tonnes against a national requirement of 360,000 tonnes, is a testament to our commitment to sustainable food production," said Mr Munamati.

He noted that the milestone cements Zimbabwe's position as a leading agricultural player in the region and signals the country's capacity to move beyond wheat and target a broader range of winter crops. Plans are now underway to bolster production of potatoes, barley, and other strategic crops in the 2025 season.

According to Mr Munamati, the goal is to increase wheat output to 600,000 tonnes by cultivating 120,000 hectares and improving productivity from 4.7 tonnes per hectare to five tonnes per hectare. A collaborative approach involving ARDA estates, irrigation schemes, bank-supported joint ventures with AFC, CBZ Agro-Yield, and NMB, as well as self-financed farmers and the Food Crop Contractors Association (FCCA), is key to achieving this goal.

As part of its Wheat-Based Food Security Strategy, the government also plans to build a strategic wheat reserve of 250,000 tonnes and create surplus for export markets.

On barley, Zimbabwe is targeting a planted area of 6,500 hectares with an estimated average yield of six tonnes per hectare, translating to 39,000 tonnes. For potatoes, the ambition is even higher, with 8,750 hectares earmarked for cultivation and a projected yield of 27 tonnes per hectare, expected to produce 236,250 tonnes.

Mr Munamati underscored the importance of reliable infrastructure and input delivery systems in reaching these targets. He said 150 megawatts of power have been ring-fenced for wheat production clusters, while ZINWA will continue supporting the agricultural sector through seasonal billing and efficient water management practices.

Timely access to high-quality seeds, fertilisers, fuel, and mechanisation, as well as financial support and guaranteed farmer payments, are crucial for success. The government is also focusing on infrastructure development, land management, and enhanced security around productive farming areas.

Most importantly, Mr Munamati stressed the need to deepen partnerships among government entities, farmers, processors, academic institutions, and industry players. "These partnerships form the backbone of all critical enablers in our winter cropping strategy," he said.

As Zimbabwe prepares for another ambitious agricultural season, the focus remains firmly on ensuring food security, boosting exports, and positioning the country as a resilient and self-sufficient producer in the face of global challenges.

Source - the herald
