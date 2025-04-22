Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF eyes victory in Gutu East by-election

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
Zanu-PF is gearing up for a strong showing in the upcoming Gutu East parliamentary by-election, with the ruling party expressing confidence in retaining the seat following a decisive primary election held last week.

Ward 14 councillor, Zvarevashe Masvingise, emerged victorious from a field of six candidates, securing 4,837 votes, far ahead of his closest rival Christopher Mashuro, who garnered 967 votes. Other candidates included Nobert Chikumbo (402 votes), Maone Veremu (289), Phineous Chagonda (270), and Nicholas Chiname (157).

Announcing the results, Zanu-PF Masvingo Provincial Chairman Rabson Mavhenyengwa hailed the peaceful conduct of the primaries and said the outcome reflects the party's democratic values and readiness for the forthcoming by-election.

"This was a family contest — no winners or losers. Zanu-PF is the ultimate victor," said Mavhenyengwa. "With the election of Masvingise, our task is clear: we must unite and secure a resounding victory in Gutu East."

The Gutu East seat became vacant following the expulsion of Mr Benjamin Ganyiwa, and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) is yet to announce the official date for the by-election.

Mavhenyengwa expressed optimism that the high voter turnout in the primaries is a clear indicator of Zanu-PF's entrenched support base in the province.

"Zanu-PF is a movement with deep roots in Masvingo, and the enthusiasm shown during the primaries assures us that this seat is firmly within our grasp," he said.

In his acceptance speech, Masvingise thanked party members for their trust and pledged to uphold Zanu-PF's vision and serve the community with dedication.

"I am honoured to be chosen as the party's candidate," said Masvingise. "I am fully committed to delivering victory for Zanu-PF and aligning with President Mnangagwa's vision of a prosperous Zimbabwe. I will work hard to meet the expectations of the people of Gutu East."

As Zanu-PF shifts into campaign mode, preparations are expected to intensify in the coming weeks as the party mobilises grassroots support and sets its sights on another parliamentary victory in Masvingo Province.

Source - the herald
